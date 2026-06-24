Green Attics Urges DFW Homeowners to Address Attic Insulation as Summer Heat Drives Up Energy Costs

Family-Owned North Texas Energy Efficiency Company Highlights How Proper Attic Insulation Can Reduce Utility Bills and Improve Home Comfort

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As another summer of triple-digit temperatures approaches North Texas, Green Attics is encouraging Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners to evaluate their attic insulation and overall energy efficiency before cooling costs peak.According to the U.S. Department of Energy, homes can lose between 25% and 40% of conditioned air through poorly insulated attics. In North Texas, where attic temperatures can exceed 140°F during the summer months, insufficient insulation often forces HVAC systems to work harder and consume more energy."Many homeowners don't realize how much their attic impacts their monthly utility bills," Bradley said from Green Attics. "When insulation levels are outdated, or air leaks go unaddressed, homeowners end up paying more to cool their homes while still dealing with uncomfortable indoor temperatures."Green Attics, a family-owned insulation and energy-efficiency company serving the DFW Metroplex, specializes in helping homeowners identify and correct energy loss through comprehensive attic evaluations and insulation upgrades.Industry experts recommend attic insulation levels of at least R-38 for most North Texas homes. Many older properties throughout the region still operate with insulation levels closer to R-19, which may no longer provide adequate thermal protection against the extreme Texas climate.Upgrading attic insulation can significantly reduce heat transfer and may lower heating and cooling expenses by as much as 30% to 60%, depending on a home's existing conditions.In addition to traditional insulation solutions, Green Attics offers open-cell and closed-cell spray foam insulation systems designed to create an airtight seal in areas where conventional insulation may be less effective.Unlike blown-in insulation, spray foam expands to fill gaps and cracks around rooflines, rim joists, crawl spaces, and irregular framing. Properly installed spray foam can reduce energy loss by up to 50% while helping homeowners maintain more consistent indoor temperatures throughout the year. To help homeowners understand their energy performance, Green Attics provides complimentary energy audits throughout the DFW area.The approximately 45-minute assessment includes insulation depth measurements, R-value evaluation, air leak detection, thermal imaging analysis, and a same-day written report outlining opportunities for improvement."Every home is different," Bradley added. "An energy audit gives homeowners a clear picture of what's happening in their attic and where they're losing energy before making any decisions about upgrades."While insulation remains the primary focus for reducing energy waste, Green Attics also notes that indoor air quality can be affected by neglected duct systems. Periodic duct cleaning may help remove accumulated dust and debris while supporting HVAC performance.As utility costs continue to rise across Texas, Green Attics encourages homeowners to proactively assess their homes' energy efficiency before peak summer demand places additional strain on cooling systems.Homeowners interested in scheduling a free energy audit or learning more about attic insulation, spray foam insulation, and energy-saving opportunities can contact Green Attics directly.About Green AtticsGreen Attics is a family-owned insulation and energy-efficiency company serving homeowners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The company specializes in attic insulation, spray foam insulation, energy audits, duct cleaning, and whole-home energy efficiency solutions designed to improve comfort and reduce energy costs.

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