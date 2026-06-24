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In the years since Dobbs, California continues to stand firm as a strong reproductive freedom state

“Four years after the Dobbs decision, millions of women across this country are still living with the consequences of a fundamental right being stripped away. At a time when reproductive rights remain under attack, California stands firm. We’ve strengthened protections for patients and providers, expanded access to contraception and reproductive healthcare, and made clear that everyone deserves the freedom to control their own future.

“The fight for reproductive freedom didn’t end with Dobbs. We will continue leading with our values and doing everything in our power to protect and expand reproductive rights for all.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

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In the years since Dobbs, California continues to stand firm as a strong reproductive freedom state

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