DR. SHANEQUA E. WILSON TO RECEIVE THE iCHANGE NATIONS™ RUBEN M. WEST VOICE OF CHANGE AWARD IN NAIROBI KENYA

Sovereign Christian University Commencement 2026 Flyer & Dr. Shanequa Wilson (L) and her husband, Melvin Wilson (R) Sovereign Christian University Commencement 2026 Flyer Shanequ Wilson (R) community event answering the call women gathered John Paul DeJoire(L) Shanequa (M) JT Foxx (R) HRH Dr. Ruben M. West pictured with renowned individuals who have received the iChange Nations™ Voice of Change Award

Military veteran, university founder, and Kingdom leader Dr. Shanequa E. Wilson honored for empowering leaders and transforming lives.

Dr. Shanequa E. Wilson has dedicated her life to developing leaders, building institutions, and creating transformational impact that will endure for generations.” — HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Veteran, University Founder, Kingdom Reformer, and Global Leadership Architect Recognized for Transformational Impact Across Education, Leadership Development, and Human AdvancementiChange Nations™ proudly announces that Dr. Shanequa E. Wilson, Ph.D. , will be honored with the prestigious Ruben M. West Voice of Change Award, one of the organization's highest recognitions for individuals whose leadership, service, and influence have created measurable and lasting impact in the lives of others.The award will be presented by HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West, Humanitarian Diplomat, World Civility Ambassador, international speaker, author, humanitarian leader, and Global Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, during a public ceremony on July 18, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya.Dr. Wilson has distinguished herself as a visionary educator, military veteran, transformational coach, author, apostolic leader, entrepreneur, and founder of Sovereign Christian University . Throughout her career, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to developing leaders, empowering individuals, strengthening communities, and building institutions that create generational impact.A decorated veteran of the United States Army, Dr. Wilson served in positions of exceptional responsibility, including highly sensitive assignments involving classified and Top Secret operations. During her military career, she trained, mentored, instructed, and influenced more than 200,000 Soldiers while overseeing billions of dollars in military equipment and government assets. Her distinguished military honors include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Combat Action Badge, and numerous additional commendations recognizing excellence in leadership and service.Beyond her military accomplishments, Dr. Wilson has emerged as a leading voice in transformational leadership and Kingdom education. As Founder and President of Sovereign Christian University, she has created an institution dedicated to developing leaders who understand stewardship, responsibility, purpose, character, and service. Her vision extends beyond traditional education, emphasizing transformation over information and leadership over position.Dr. Wilson is also the Founder and President of Heavenly Sent Ministries and the creator of the Sovereignty Doors Walking in Totality Coaching Program, a framework designed to help individuals discover their identity, embrace responsibility, overcome limitations, and walk fully in their purpose. Her distinctive confrontational coaching methodology has challenged leaders, entrepreneurs, veterans, educators, ministers, and professionals to confront barriers and unlock their highest potential.As an accomplished author, educator, and thought leader, Dr. Wilson continues to inspire transformation through her writings and teachings, including her acclaimed work, Take a Stand: A Look Within, which challenges readers to pursue self-examination, personal responsibility, and meaningful change."The Voice of Change Award recognizes individuals whose lives become catalysts for transformation," said HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West. "Dr. Shanequa E. Wilson has demonstrated extraordinary leadership through military service, educational innovation, spiritual development, leadership formation, and institution building. Her influence extends far beyond organizational success. She is developing people, shaping leaders, and helping transform lives across generations."The Ruben M. West Voice of Change Award is presented to individuals whose leadership, humanitarian service, vision, and influence have inspired positive change within communities, nations, and the world.The award bears the name of HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West, an internationally recognized humanitarian, civility expert, author, speaker, educator, and diplomat whose work has impacted lives across multiple continents. Dr. West is the recipient of numerous international honors, including the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award presented by President Barack Obama, appointments as World Civility Ambassador and Universal Peace Ambassador, and international recognition for humanitarian leadership and global diplomacy. In 2026, he was formally coronated as King within the Kham Royal Kingdom of South Africa in recognition of his global humanitarian service and leadership.As Global Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, Dr. West has spent many years advancing the principles of civility, honor, leadership, peacebuilding, and humanitarian engagement worldwide.Founded by HRH Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers, iChange Nations™ is an international culture-of-honor organization dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations that exemplify extraordinary humanitarian efforts and service to humanity. The organization believes that honoring what is due transforms societies, communities, and nations. Through its global recognition programs, iChange Nations™ inspires servant leadership, social responsibility, and positive change by celebrating those who make meaningful contributions to others' lives. The organization has become known worldwide for "bringing back the lost art of honor."Over the years, iChange Nations™ has honored distinguished leaders, heads of state, royalty, diplomats, humanitarians, and influential voices whose contributions have advanced peace, civility, humanitarian service, and societal transformation.Dr. Shanequa E. Wilson now joins the prestigious group, which includes but is not limited to:President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady Janet Museveni of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) and for the ever present battle for the health of their people.Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of Kenya:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.Former President Pierre Nkurunziza of the Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a twelve-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country.Former First Lady Denise Nkurunziza of the Republic of Burundi:Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria:Honored for the anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.Mr. Les Brown of the United States:Honored for being the voice of inspiration and motivation for multiple generations.Former First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza of the Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for youth and women and for bringing AIDS awareness programs to her nation.Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato, Former First Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts to protect women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and throughout the African continent.The presentation of the Ruben M. West Voice of Change Award to Dr. Shanequa E. Wilson represents another significant chapter in the ongoing mission of iChange Nations™ to recognize exceptional leaders whose lives embody service, transformation, responsibility, and lasting influence.

The Chris Voss Show Podcast – Take a Stand: A Look Within by Dr Shanequa E Wilson

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