Fire Rescue announces promotion of two Deputy Fire Chiefs

June 24, 2026

Doña Ana Fire Rescue has promoted two longtime leaders within the department to Deputy Chief positions, strengthening the organization's leadership team and supporting its mission to provide high-quality emergency services to the residents of Doña Ana County.

Travis Simpson has been promoted to Deputy Fire Chief of Administration.

Simpson began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter with the county before joining DAFR as a member of the career fire staff. Over the past 11 years, he has served the department in a variety of operational and leadership roles, including Lieutenant, Battalion Chief and Division Chief overseeing Emergency Medical Services.

Throughout his career, Simpson has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to public service, professional development and organizational excellence. As Deputy Fire Chief of Administration, he will oversee key administrative functions within the department and help advance strategic initiatives that support personnel, operations and organizational growth.

Simpson holds a bachelor's degree in Fire and Emergency Management and has dedicated his career to serving the community and strengthening the fire service profession.

Chris Padilla has been promoted to Deputy Fire Chief of Operations.

Padilla brings more than 17 years of fire service experience to his new role. He began his career with the Mesilla Fire Department in 2009 before joining DAFR in 2010 as a firefighter.

During his tenure with DAFR, Padilla has steadily advanced through the ranks, serving as Firefighter, Lieutenant, Battalion Chief and most recently Interim Deputy Chief of Operations. His extensive operational experience and leadership have played a vital role in supporting emergency response efforts and department operations throughout the county.

As Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, Padilla will oversee operational readiness, emergency response functions and frontline service delivery across the department.

"These promotions reflect the dedication, professionalism and leadership that both Travis and Chris have demonstrated throughout their careers," Interim Fire Chief Sean Heck said. "Their experience, commitment to our personnel and passion for serving the community make them outstanding additions to our executive leadership team. I am confident they will continue to help move Doña Ana Fire Rescue forward."

Doña Ana Fire Rescue remains committed to providing high-quality fire and emergency services to residents and visitors throughout the County.