Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Guardsmen with the Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team (CST) recently trained alongside the FBI’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team (HERT) during a four-day exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 18-21, 2026, strengthening interagency coordination for potential weapons of mass destruction and hazardous materials incidents.

The training brought together two specialized organizations that play critical roles during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) incidents. While the 10th CST is responsible for identifying hazardous substances, assessing consequences, and supporting civilian authorities, the FBI's HERT specializes in managing, collecting, and processing forensic evidence from hazardous crime scenes.

The exercise included classroom instruction, intelligence briefings, and two full-mission profile scenarios conducted at Evergreen Elementary School. The culminating training events allowed CST and HERT personnel to operate side-by-side in realistic response scenarios requiring both hazard mitigation and evidence preservation.

"Working hand-in-hand with the FBI…is critical because a real-world WMD incident is never just a hazmat scene, it's also a federal crime scene," said U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Dykes, commander of the 10th Civil Support Team. "This training ensures that when we respond together, our transition from hazard mitigation to evidence preservation is seamless, allowing both teams to operate safely and effectively under high-pressure conditions."

During a real-world incident involving suspected weapons of mass destruction or other hazardous materials, multiple agencies often converge on the scene. The 10th CST provides specialized detection, identification, and analytical capabilities to support incident commanders, while HERT personnel are responsible for preserving and collecting evidence that may be critical to a federal criminal investigation.

The joint training focused on understanding each organization's capabilities, operational procedures, and communication requirements to ensure a coordinated response when called upon.

"Our mission to protect the community requires a seamless transition from hazard mitigation to federal evidence collection," said Dykes. "This training is about sharpening those skills while solidifying our relationship with the local FBI HERT. Knowing exactly who is on the other end of the line, how they operate, and how we can best support them is what makes our combined domestic response so incredibly fast and effective."

The 10th CST routinely trains with local, state, and federal partners throughout the Pacific Northwest to maintain readiness for domestic emergencies involving hazardous materials, industrial accidents, natural disasters, and potential CBRNE threats. Exercises like this help ensure that response agencies can rapidly integrate capabilities and provide effective support to civilian authorities during complex incidents.