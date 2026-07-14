THE VERTICAL BUZZ LAUNCHES 'THE VERTICAL BUZZ: ON LOCATION' WITH EXCLUSIVE HOLLYWOOD STUDIO EPISODE

Vertical Buzz podcast logo The VB Host on Location On Location Sunset Studios Las Palmas

First Episode in New Industry-Focused Series Takes Audiences Inside One of Vertical Entertainment’s Purpose-Built Production Facilities

We’re excited to welcome The Vertical Buzz into the studio and share a closer look at what goes into creating premium vertical content” — Chris Crema, co-founder of Knockout Shorts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vertical Buzz is taking audiences behind the scenes of the rapidly growing vertical entertainment industry with the launch of “The Vertical Buzz: On Location,” a new series of special episodes filmed at leading studios, production companies, festivals, conferences, and industry events shaping the future of mobile-first storytelling.

The inaugural episode, premiering Thursday, July 16th, 2026, was filmed at Sunset Studios’ new standing sets at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood, built in partnership with short-form studio Knockout Shorts. The episode features an in-depth conversation with Knockout Shorts founders Chris Crema and Matt Ko about the evolution of vertical entertainment production, the growing demand for premium mobile-first content, and the opportunities emerging across the rapidly expanding sector.

The episode also provides audiences with a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of the industry’s purpose-built production environments, designed specifically to create high-quality vertical entertainment for today’s mobile-first audiences.

“One of the goals of The Vertical Buzz has always been to connect our audience with the people and companies building this industry,” said Buzz Leer, founder and host of The Vertical Buzz. “The On Location initiative allows us to move beyond the studio and take viewers directly inside the places where vertical entertainment is being created. Knockout Shorts was the perfect place to launch the series because they represent the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation driving this industry forward.”

The launch of the On Location series comes amid significant momentum for The Vertical Buzz. Since launching earlier this year, the platform has featured more than 20 industry leaders and established itself as one of the leading media platforms focused exclusively on the vertical entertainment industry.

“We’re excited to welcome The Vertical Buzz into the studio and share a closer look at what goes into creating premium vertical content,” said Chris Crema, co-founder of Knockout Shorts. “The industry is evolving incredibly fast, and platforms like The Vertical Buzz are helping connect creators, talent, executives, and audiences through meaningful conversations about where this medium is headed.”

The On Location initiative represents a major expansion of The Vertical Buzz’s industry coverage and will include future episodes filmed at production studios, conferences, festivals, and major vertical entertainment events across North America.

Planned stops for the series include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and additional industry destinations as the vertical entertainment sector continues its rapid global growth. The initiative reflects The Vertical Buzz’s continued evolution from a studio-based interview program into a year-round media platform covering the people, companies, productions, and events shaping the future of vertical entertainment.

“The Vertical Buzz has quickly become an important voice within this emerging industry,” said Charlie Waddell, CEO of AEIRO and presenting sponsor of The Vertical Buzz. “What makes the platform valuable is its ability to bring together the people building the future of vertical entertainment while helping educate and connect the broader community. We’re proud to support that mission.”

The premiere episode featuring Chris Crema and Matt Ko of Knockout Shorts will debut Thursday, July 16th, 2026, on The Vertical Buzz YouTube channel and podcast platforms worldwide.

ABOUT THE VERTICAL BUZZ

The Vertical Buzz is a weekly video podcast and media platform dedicated exclusively to the vertical entertainment industry. Through conversations with actors, producers, executives, educators, founders, investors, and innovators, The Vertical Buzz explores the trends, opportunities, and stories shaping the future of vertical storytelling and mobile-first entertainment.

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