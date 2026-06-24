Board Staff Hosts News Monthly Q&A Webinar Sessions
Have questions about the licensure process, the E&A Act, Board rules, or other regulatory requirements? These new monthly Q&A sessions provide an opportunity to connect directly with Board staff and get answers to your questions in an open, educational setting.
Held on the second Thursday of each month, these sessions are designed to help licensees, applicants, students, employers, and members of the public better understand the laws, rules, and processes that govern the professions of engineering and architecture in Nebraska. Whether you're seeking clarification on a requirement, looking for guidance on a Board process, or simply want to learn more about the Board's role, we're here to help.
Bring your questions and join the conversation. No registration is required, and no question is too basic—we're committed to providing the information and resources you need to navigate licensure and professional practice with confidence.
To join the monthly Q&A sessions, use this recurring link.
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