GrowthPulse Forum Creates the Space for Honest Marketing Conversations This July

Gentenox Enterprises Limited has announced GrowthPulse Forum, an exclusive four-day event scheduled for July 24 to 27.

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The reasoning behind the event comes down to a widening gap between marketing adoption and marketing impact. According to a Salesforce report , the numbers tell a consistent story:1. 75% of marketers have adopted AI, yet 84% acknowledge that their campaigns remain generic.2. 98% of marketing teams report encountering barriers to personalization, with data fragmentation cited as the most common issue.3. 83% of marketers report that customers now expect two-way conversations with brands, but the infrastructure to deliver on that expectation is not in place at most organizations.The Gentenox Enterprises Limited team highlights that what these numbers point to is not a technology problem. It is a strategy problem. Teams are running more campaigns, producing more content, and collecting more data, but the underlying frameworks that are supposed to connect all of this to business outcomes have not evolved at the same pace.In practical terms, most marketing organizations are investing in content without a reliable way to measure whether or not it is actually contributing to growth. These are not the kinds of problems that get resolved at a standard industry event. They require a setting where practitioners are able to have honest, detailed conversations about what is working and what is not.That is what GrowthPulse Forum has been set up to provide. The program moves from market analysis through to hands-on sessions and relationship-building:- Off-the-record panel discussions on market direction and business model momentum- Closed briefings from senior practitioners backed by operational data- Peer-led roundtables on challenges around AI adoption, measurement design, and organizational structure- Working sessions on marketing systems, content operations, and analytics frameworks- Informal dinners and unstructured time carved out for long-term partnership development"The conversations that actually change how a leader runs their marketing function do not happen in front of a large audience," according to the organizing team from Gentenox Enterprises Limited. "They happen in small rooms where everyone at the table has enough operational experience to speak honestly about what is and what is not producing results."Experts at Gentenox note that the forum has been structured to address the gap between the tools marketing teams have access to and the strategic clarity they need to use them well.About Gentenox Enterprises LimitedGentenox Enterprises Limited is a premium digital marketing agency delivering services across digital marketing strategy, content creation and management, performance marketing, and conversion rate optimization. The company combines data intelligence with creative execution to support acquisition, retention, and long-term growth for publishers, advertisers, and growth-oriented brands. Gentenox operates with a focus on transparency, real-time analytics, and measurable campaign outcomes.

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