VMSD Announces Open Registration for the 2026 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) with Super Early Bird Rates

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MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Merchandising & Store Design magazine (VMSD) will host its 26th annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) this October 7 – 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Presented annually, IRDC is recognized as the premier educational and networking event for the visual merchandising and store design communities. The two-day conference offers education, networking and design dialogue centered around the latest best practices, emerging trends and fresh strategies for engaging shoppers, maximizing resources and redefining the retail experience.“We’re excited to host this year’s conference in Las Vegas, a city known for its vibrant energy and world-class dining, lodging and entertainment experiences. For the IRDC audience, it’s a perfect match!” shared Murray Kasmenn, Group Brand Director/Publisher of VMSD and IRDC Co-Chair. “Additionally, there are a few new experiences we are planning that are unique to the Las Vegas area and we believe will resonate with our audience. We cannot wait to unveil these offerings on the agenda soon!”Event participants can expect a daily conference program featuring keynote presentations, lively panel discussions, breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, roundtable discussions as well as two off-site, immersive tour experiences and evening networking receptions.“We’re so excited to bring IRDC 2026 to Las Vegas, the first time we’ve hosted the conference in this one-of-a-kind destination city,” says Carly Hagedon, VMSD’s Editor-in-Chief and IRDC Co-Chair. “Between interactive sessions, enthralling off-site experiences, inspiring educational sessions and the ever-popular Iron Merchant Challenge, this year’s event is going to be one retail professionals should not miss.”In addition to daily education offerings, attendees and sponsors can participate in the Wednesday Evening Iron Merchant Challenge & Reception. Led by founder and emcee, Joe Baer (CEO and Creative Director of ZenGenius, Inc.,) the Iron Merchant Challenge is now in its 20th year and continues to deliver a mashup of friendly competition, improvisation, creativity, and design science. During this interactive networking event, six teams are given a theme, a hodgepodge of materials, a secret ingredient, and 60 minutes to conceive and create a winning display. Attendees interested in joining a team may sign up to participate during the registration process.2026 registration is now open with Super Early Bird pricing offered through July 15, 2026. All retailers, CPG brand owners and designers who are interested in learning more about the agenda and registering may visit www.irdconline.com All industry suppliers, producers, manufacturers and solution providers who are interested in sponsorship opportunities can download a copy of the 2026 Sponsor Prospectus here to learn more.For speaking inquiries, please contact:Carly HagedonEditor-in-Chief, VMSD | IRDC Conference Co-ChairCarly.Hagedon@smartworkmedia.comFor sponsorship inquiries, please contact:Emily KasmennMarket Strategist, Account ManagerEmily.Kasmenn@smartworkmedia.comFor marketing and registration inquiries, please contact:Christine YanceyMarketing Director, SmartWork MediaChristine.Yancey@smartworkmedia.comABOUT VMSD MAGAZINESince 1897, VMSD has provided retail professionals with the most up-to-date, innovative retail design ideas, visual presentations, new products, merchandising strategies, and industry news and events. Founded by the American author L. Frank Baum, VMSD celebrates the art and science of retail design, and draws on more than 120-plus years of history to serve the market, delivering information and inspiration straight from high-level executives who drive this industry. VMSD also hosts the annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), a premier educational and networking event for the store design and visual merchandising community, drawing hundreds of attendees from the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at www.vmsd.com ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL RETAIL DESIGN CONFERENCE (IRDC)Presented annually by Visual Merchandising Store Design (VMSD) magazine, this one-of-a-kind conference comprises two full days of education and design dialogue centered on the new best practices, emerging opportunities and fresh strategies for engaging shoppers, maximizing resources, and rethinking the retail experience. IRDC is recognized as the premier educational and networking event for the store design and visual merchandising communities. IRDC 2026 will take place October 7 – 8 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. To learn more about the event, visit www.irdconline.com ABOUT SMARTWORK MEDIASmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite, and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+, VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as their respective websites and events — the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! MarketPlace, Shop! Ideation Conference & Retail Challenge and JA New York. Learn more at www.smartworkmedia.com

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