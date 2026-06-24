Castle & Key Distillery and Taylor Made Farms Announce Collaboration Series

Kentucky’s premiere boutique distillery announces collaboration with famed thoroughbred racing icon Taylor Made Farms with new and unique experiences.

This partnership has historical significance in that the very land in Woodford County that Bourbon Legend E.H. Taylor farmed is now home to Diamond A by Taylor Made.” — Will Arvin, Owner & Founder Castle & Key Distillery

FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle & Key Distillery, Kentucky’s premiere boutique distillery known for its renowned gardens and inspired spirits, announces collaboration with famed thoroughbred racing icon Taylor Made Farms with new and unique experiences. The curated experiences focus on Kentucky’s unique attributes, distinguishing the Commonwealth as a tourist standout.Beginning in the fall, Ruins, Reins, & Racing, kicks off with a multi-day luxury experience offering full immersion into the Bluegrass lifestyle. Curated by Castle & Key and Taylor Made Farms, this exclusive weekend offering kicks off at Castle & Key Distillery where guests are welcomed to the historic grounds to enjoy a one of kind experience that includes chef prepared lunch, guided tour of the ruins, and a tasting experience showcasing the Distillery’s award-winning spirits. The second day of this special weekend moves to the storied culture of Kentucky’s racing heritage, welcoming guests to Taylor Made Farms. Guests will step into the world where champions are bred and raised. The weekend package also offers options for concierge weekend accommodations.“We are proud to collaborate with Taylor Made Farms, a longtime friend of Castle & Key. This partnership has historical significance in that the very land in Woodford County that Bourbon Legend E.H. Taylor farmed is now home to Diamond A by Taylor Made. Beautiful farmland breeds great horses and amazing bourbon.” Will Arvin | Owner & Founder, Castle & Key DistilleryThe second activation in the series, Bourbon & Bloodlines in the Bluegrass, is a one-day excursion beginning at Diamond A Farm. Guests can access the grounds where champion thoroughbreds are bred and get close to Kentucky’s finest stallions and mares. Guests can also experience the chance to groom a horse alongside an expert equine host. Finishing off this special day, a one-hour guided tour of Castle & Key Distillery that offers guests access to the historic grounds, distillery process, and a private tasting.This exclusive collaboration series began May 22nd, 2026, and will continue through the fall.“Collaborating with Castle &; Key is incredibly special because it’s more than just two Kentucky brands coming together, it’s the continuation of a story that began generations ago with Colonel E.H. Taylor. The Taylor family of Taylor Made Farm are distant relatives of Colonel Taylor, which makes this collaboration even more meaningful. It’s rare to have the opportunity to bring together two pieces of Kentucky history in such anauthentic way, and we’re excited to share that experience with guests at Diamond A Farm.”Robert Osbourn | Director of Tourism, Taylor Made FarmsFor more information about these events or ticketing, visit castleandkey.com Follow @castleandkey or visit castleandkey.com for additional offerings and information.Media Inquiries press@hgprinc.com

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