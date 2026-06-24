Addisonsdiary.com is LIVE - A Grandfather's Answer to a Problem Millions of Families Know Too Well

A private space where caregivers coordinate, families stay informed, independent seniors stay organized, and nothing falls through the cracks

After Matthew Pribus's granddaughter spent two months in the hospital, his family learned how quickly love turns into logistics.

HOSCHTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoschton, Ga., [June 24, 2026] After Matthew Pribus's granddaughter spent two months in the hospital, his family learned how quickly love turns into logistics. Once she came home, there were medications to track, appointments to remember, a constant stream of updates passed across phone calls and group texts, and scribbled notes, with one person inevitably left holding most of it. Like millions of families facing a serious illness, the Pribuses found there was no single place to keep it all together.So, Matthew, a grandfather with a background in operations and product development before he retired, set out to build one. The result, named after the granddaughter who inspired it, is Addison’s Diary — a private space where an entire family, not just one exhausted person, can coordinate a loved one's care."I'm a grandfather, not a tech guy," said Pribus, "But after watching my family try to hold everything together while my granddaughter was sick, I couldn't unsee the problem. So, I came out of a comfortable retirement, and I built the thing I wished we'd had — one place for the whole family, so no one has to carry it alone."In that one private place, families can provide journal updates, manage medications and a round-the-clock schedule, store important documents, and keep a memory book of the moments worth holding onto. The goal is simple: lift the weight of coordination off a single caregiver and share it across the people who love someone most."When someone you love is sick, the hardest part isn't only caregiving," Pribus said. "It's that it so often lands on one person. I wanted to give families a way to carry it together."Addison's Diary launches today at https://addisonsdiary.com and is also available as an IOS version in the Apple storeAbout Addison’s Diary: Addison's Diary is a private digital home for family caregiving , where an entire family can coordinate a loved one's care in one place — journaling updates, tracking medications and schedules, storing important documents, and preserving memories together. Founded by Matthew Pribus and named for the granddaughter whose illness inspired it, Addison's Diary launches June 24, 2026. Learn more at addisonsdiary.com.Media Contact: Matthew Pribus, Founder · Admin@addisonsdiary.com or matthewpribus@pribco.com · 678-314-4612

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