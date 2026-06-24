Florida Democratic Party Responds to Closing of Alligator Alcatraz

TALLAHASSEE, FL – This week, CBS News reported the dismantling and closure of the Everglades Detention Facility, also known as Alligator Alcatraz.

In response to this news Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“The human rights abuses, the corruption, and the destruction of one of Florida’s most treasured ecosystems are appalling enough. But what may be most outrageous is that Republicans squandered more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars on this cynical political stunt.

“From Democratic state legislators who fought for access as construction began, to members of Congress who demanded transparency, to the lawyers, advocates, and volunteers who refused to back down, this coalition of freedom fighters, Democrats stood united against the Everglades internment camp from day one.

“Floridians deserve leaders focused on the challenges families face every day—lowering costs, making housing affordable, expanding access to healthcare, strengthening public schools, and safeguarding our environment—not politicians who exploit human suffering and waste public dollars for political gain.”

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