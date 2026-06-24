Explore land management practices for wildlife with MDC in Jefferson City July 24

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Learn about managing property for wildlife with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff at a free event at Runge Nature Center on Friday, July 24 from 12-5 p.m.

This event will include a presentation on the management decisions made on a conservation area along with tips on how to implement similar practices on private property. Several management practices will be discussed, including prescribed fire, invasive species control, oak regeneration, food plots, and more. Participants will learn the tools needed to implement habitat management practices on their own property along with common mistakes to avoid.

This event is designed for those ages 16 and older, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqZ.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Private Lands Conservationist Nathan Cannon at nathan.cannon@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.