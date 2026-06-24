MDC invites the public to three programs this July at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area

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WASHINGTON, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has just completed renovations to the parking lot and ADA walkway at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area near Washington. MDC invites the public to three programs held on the area this July.

MDC is presenting Compass and Map, Shooting .22 Air Rifles, and Cooking in Nature classes, each of which are free and include all equipment and materials needed.

Details on each program follow. All require pre-registration at the links provided.

Compass and Map, Friday, July 17 from 10 a.m. – noon.

The compass is an excellent tool to help you reach your destination, identify your location, and map your route. Learn how to do all three at this free orienteering program. Included will be a treasure hunt for free giveaways. This event will take place outdoors, participants should come prepared with proper clothing, water, and footwear for gravel trails.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocZ.

This program is open to all ages.

Shooting .22 Air Rifles, Friday, July 17 from 1 – 2 p.m.

This program is designed as a basic course to provide individuals nine years of age and up an opportunity to become familiar with shooting. There will be a short class covering safety, parts of a firearm, and proper techniques of marksmanship. .22 caliber air rifles, ammunition, and safety equipment will be provided for the shooting portion of this program. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocq.

This program is open to anyone age nine years and up.

Cooking in Nature, Saturday, July 18 from 1 – 2 p.m.

Learn basic outdoor cooking. This event will cover simple fire making methods, cooking utensils, food options, and how to cook using a backpacking wood stove. Toward the end of the program, participants will have an opportunity to put into practice what they’ve learned and enjoy some oatmeal.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oco.

This program is open to all ages.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.5 miles, then Bieker Road south two miles.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.