BUFFALO BILL CENTER OF THE WEST RELEASES SPECIAL EDITION OF NEW BOOK ON YELLOWSTONE'S ICONIC BISON HERD

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New publication aligns with the Center's upcoming Buffalo Nation exhibition opening in August 2026

The publication of Yellowstone Bison is especially timely. Chris Geremia and Tom Murphy have created a powerful tribute to one of North America's most iconic animals.” — Rebecca West, CEO, Buffalo Bill Center of the West

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is pleased to announce the release of a special edition of Yellowstone Bison: Return of the Last Wild Herd, a compelling new book from Yellowstone Forever that explores the history, ecology, and remarkable recovery of Yellowstone National Park's bison herd.Written by Yellowstone National Park bison manager Chris Geremia and featuring photography and insight from acclaimed wildlife photographer Tom Murphy, Yellowstone Bison: Return of the Last Wild Herd traces the remarkable recovery of Yellowstone's wild bison and examines the critical role they continue to play in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Reflecting on his decades-long pursuit of the species, Murphy notes, “This book highlights my 45-year photographic search to illustrate the beauty, power, and resilience of Yellowstone’s wild bison.”The book's release comes at a significant moment for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West as it prepares to open Buffalo Nation , a major exhibition exploring the relationship between people and bison across North America. Opening in August 2026, Buffalo Nation will invite visitors to connect with the bison’s past, present, and future through Indigenous perspectives, cultural and ecological insights, historical artifacts, contemporary art, and immersive visitor experiences.The Center of the West’s special edition of Yellowstone Bison opens with a prologue by Arthur Middleton, Tucker Russell, and Kristin Barker of the Beyond Yellowstone Living Lab, highlighting the significance of bison recovery on the Wind River Indian Reservation and across other sovereign Tribal lands. The stories of Tribal-led restoration and the Yellowstone herd are central to Buffalo Nation."The publication of Yellowstone Bison is especially timely," said Rebecca West, CEO and Executive Director of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. "Chris Geremia and Tom Murphy have created a powerful tribute to one of North America's most iconic animals and the ongoing efforts to ensure its future. Their work reflects many of the themes at the heart of Buffalo Nation and helps deepen our understanding of the bison's enduring importance.""Unlike any other animal, bison have stood at the center of North America's history. They once roamed in the tens of millions, iconic and enduring, shaped by the landscapes they shaped in return," write Geremia and Murphy in the book's opening essay.Through compelling photography, rich historical context, and firsthand observations, Yellowstone Bison: Return of the Last Wild Herd reveals the majesty, resilience, and complexity of wild bison while documenting the evolution in human thinking required to allow wild bison to remain wild.A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the book directly supports Yellowstone National Park's Bison Conservation Transfer Program.AUTHORSChris Geremia is Yellowstone National Park's bison manager. His team works to conserve and protect this herd for future generations. Geremia began studying Yellowstone's bison in 2002, skiing alongside their migrations to better understand how they move through the landscape and seasons.Tom Murphy is a renowned wildlife photographer who has documented Yellowstone's wilderness since first skiing across the park in 1985. His images reveal the emotion, strength, and quiet beauty of bison living in the wild on their own terms.BEYOND YELLOWSTONE LIVING LAB CONTRIBUTORS:• Arthur Middleton, Goertz Professor of Wildlife Management, UC Berkley, and Trustee at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West• Tucker Russell, Tribal Liaison, Beyond Yellowstone Living Lab• Kristin Barker, Research Director, Beyond Yellowstone Living LabBOOK DETAILSYellowstone Bison: Return of the Last Wild HerdAuthors: Chris Geremia and Tom MurphyForeword by: Superintendent Cam ShollyPublication Date: July 4, 2026Published by: Yellowstone ForeverHardcover with full-color photography244 pages | $59.99The special edition of the book is available for purchase at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Points West Market.ABOUT BUFFALO NATIONOpening in August 2026 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Buffalo Nation is a landmark exhibition examining the bison’s profound influence on ecosystems, cultures, economies, and communities while commemorating America's 250th anniversary.ABOUT YELLOWSTONE FOREVERYellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, protects and enhances the Park through education and philanthropy. The organization funds priority projects supporting wildlife, ecosystems, trails, heritage, and visitor engagement. Through the Yellowstone Forever Institute and educational Park Stores, it connects visitors of all ages to Yellowstone’s enduring stewardship.ABOUT THE BUFFALO BILL CENTER OF THE WESTFive unforgettable museums — from Native culture and cowboy legends to Western art, natural history, and one of the largest firearms collections around. We provide hands-on experiences like chuckwagon dinners, live birds of prey, and behind-the-scenes tours. We're located just 50 miles from the East Gate of Yellowstone National Park, along one of America's most scenic roads.

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