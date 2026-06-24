Nominate tree stewards for Arbor Awards of Excellence by Aug. 24

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Community Forestry Council (MCFC) are accepting nominations for the 2026 Missouri Arbor Award of Excellence. The annual award recognizes communities, institutions, businesses, organizations and individuals that make significant and long-lasting efforts to care for trees in their communities.

The Arbor Award of Excellence shines the spotlight on anyone who has improved trees in their community. Any significant program, project, or event over the last two years that contributes to the care or maintenance of trees could qualify for an award.

“Trees bring so much value to our communities, but their overall health depends on people practicing good tree stewardship,” said MDC Community Forester Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “I encourage you to think about recent projects and events involving trees in your community and nominate them for the 2026 Arbor Award of Excellence.”

Winners receive a framed award, a full registration scholarship to the MCFC conference in September in Springfield, an extra ticket to the award banquet during the conference, a community forestry reference book, and a $50 gift card.

Nominations are due by Monday, Aug. 24. For more information and nomination forms, visit mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-honors/missouri-arbor-award-excellence.

SOME PAST WINNERS

Examples of past winners include arborist Jason O’Malley who helped secure an $8 million federal grant for St. Louis. His efforts funded a five-year initiative to remove 1,600 dead trees and plant 3,200 new ones, revitalizing disinvested neighborhoods and driving critical tornado recovery across the city.

STL Neighborhood Foresters (STL TreeLC) was honored for its innovative, volunteer-led urban forestry stewardship. Hosting 75 “blitzes” across nine St. Louis neighborhoods, the grassroots group empowers residents to care for over 500 trees in their communities. Their hands-on education and mapping technology proved vital for community recovery after the May 2025 tornado.

The City of Kirkwood for transforming their urban forest and utility management programs. Examples of this transformation were hiring certified arborists, updating tree ordinances, and creating a reimbursement program to plant trees. Their innovative partnerships and community engagement demonstrated their commitment to preserving their canopy.