Multi Agency Effort Leads to Arrest of Fleeing Hit and Run Suspect

June 24, 2026

~Suspect Wanted for Multiple Hit-and-Run and Fleeing Charges~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla ~ On Monday, June 22, 2026, the Florida Highway Patrol, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), arrested the subject, Zachary Read, aged 36, following a pursuit that occurred on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Tallahassee, Florida.

At approximately 2:11 PM, FHP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Read who was traveling north on State Road 61. Read refused to stop and immediately fled at a high rate of speed. Throughout the incident, the subject operated with willful and wanton disregard for public safety, intentionally driving against the normal flow of traffic and accelerating to speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour in a posted 45 MPH zone.

A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) was executed near Bragg Drive; however, the driver continued fleeing and actively resisted efforts by multiple agencies to bring the vehicle to a stop. During detainment efforts, the driver intentionally struck a law enforcement vehicle before again entering oncoming traffic.

The pursuit concluded when the driver lost control and collided head‑on with a tree. Even after the crash, the individual continued to resist arrest but was safely taken into custody following a brief struggle.

A search of the driver and vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Read has been charged with the following: