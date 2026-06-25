Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) & HairGrowthX Announces New HairGrowthX Partnership La Densitae Skin/Hair/Laser in India

Expansion Supports Growing Demand for AI-Powered Patient Acquisition Solutions in the Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Medicine Market

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

Clinics are increasingly looking for partners that can provide measurable marketing performance, verified leads, and technology-driven patient acquisition systems. HairGrowthX was built specifically” — Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group ( ACGX ) and HairGrowthX Announces New HairGrowthX Client Partnership with La Densitae Skin | Hair | Laser in IndiaExpansion Supports Growing Demand for AI-Powered Patient Acquisition Solutions in the Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Medicine MarketAlliance Creative Group, Inc. ( http://www.ACGX.us ), a publicly traded marketing and technology company (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX), today announced that HairGrowthX, an AI-driven enhanced lead generation and patient acquisition platform supported by ACGX, has launched a new clinic partnership with La Densitae Skin | Hair | Laser, a provider of hair restoration and aesthetic treatment services based in Mumbai, India.La Densitae Skin | Hair | Laser is located in Andheri West, Mumbai, one of India's largest metropolitan healthcare markets, and provides a range of treatments including hair transplant procedures, PRP therapy, GFC treatments, laser services, skincare, and aesthetic solutions.Under the agreement, HairGrowthX will deploy a combination of digital marketing campaigns, search engine optimization, AI-assisted customer engagement tools, and performance-based lead generation strategies designed to help La Densitae increase qualified patient inquiries and consultation bookings.The initial program will focus on generating verified and exclusive leads from major metropolitan markets including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, where consumer demand for hair restoration and cosmetic treatments continues to increase."The global hair restoration industry is experiencing significant growth, and India represents one of the most exciting opportunities in the market today," said Paul Sorkin, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Creative Group. "Clinics are increasingly looking for partners that can provide measurable marketing performance, verified leads, and technology-driven patient acquisition systems. HairGrowthX was built specifically to address those needs."Sorkin added, "Every clinic faces the challenge of consistently attracting new patients while maintaining operational efficiency. By combining AI-powered marketing tools with proven lead generation systems, we believe we can help clinics like La Densitae improve patient acquisition while creating sustainable growth opportunities."HairGrowthX's platform provides clinics with access to verified lead generation campaigns, automated marketing workflows, lead tracking systems, conversion optimization tools, and reporting dashboards designed to improve marketing transparency and return on investment.As part of its long-term strategy, HairGrowthX plans to continue expanding relationships with hair restoration clinics, cosmetic treatment providers, dermatology practices, and aesthetic medicine businesses throughout India and other international markets.The Company believes that growing consumer awareness, increased adoption of hair restoration procedures, and advances in regenerative treatment technologies are creating favorable conditions for continued expansion within the industry.This partnership also aligns with Alliance Creative Group's broader objective of leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and digital marketing technologies to support businesses operating in specialized healthcare and wellness sectors.For more information about La Densitae Skin | Hair | Laser, visit:For more information about HairGrowthX and Alliance Creative Group, visit:About HairGrowthXHairGrowthX is a digital marketing and patient acquisition platform focused on serving the hair restoration, skincare, aesthetic medicine, and cosmetic treatment industries. The platform combines AI-powered marketing systems, automation tools, lead generation strategies, and conversion optimization technologies designed to help clinics efficiently attract and convert new patients.About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling projects through a shared-resource ecosystem. The Company utilizes AI-driven tools, marketing automation, strategic relationships, and operational efficiencies to grow its portfolio and support long-term shareholder value.More information at: ACGX.USAbout Alliance Creative AI AgencyAlliance Creative Ai is a marketing, branding, and technology company focused on delivering innovative, AI-powered characters and solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. Through a combination of creative services, automation, and artificial intelligence, ACGX builds scalable marketing systems designed for measurable results.More information at: ACGX.AIAbout PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Company ACGX has invested in and is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contactinfo@ACGemail.com

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