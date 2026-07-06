JAN-PRO of St. Louis Outlines How Accountability Affects Commercial Restroom Cleaning Standards

Proper restroom cleaning protocols help reduce germ transmission in commercial facilities.

The office has released guidance covering cleaning frequency, disinfection practice, and the role of accountability in restroom maintenance.

Looking clean and being disinfected are two different things... The steps are straightforward, but they have to be part of a defined protocol to happen reliably.” — Alec Schierding, Director of Sales at JAN-PRO of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in St. Louis has released guidance for facility managers on the restroom cleaning practices associated with reduced germ transmission, drawing on environmental cleaning principles established across the commercial cleaning industry.Restroom fixtures such as flush handles, faucets, stall latches, and door handles are touched by most building occupants, which makes restrooms a recognized transmission point for common workplace illnesses. According to the guidance, several specific practices distinguish disinfection from surface-level cleaning:Cleaning precedes disinfecting. Public health guidance, including CDC environmental cleaning recommendations, calls for surfaces to be cleaned of visible soil before disinfectant is applied, because soil can prevent disinfectant from reaching the microorganisms beneath it.Contact time determines effectiveness. Every EPA-registered disinfectant lists a contact time on its label — the number of minutes the product must remain wet on a surface to perform as tested. Surfaces wiped dry before that time has elapsed have not been fully disinfected.Color-coded materials prevent cross-contamination. Color-coded microfiber systems physically separate the cloths used on toilets from those used on sinks, dispensers, and door handles.Coverage includes every high-touch point. Beyond faucets and flush handles, documented protocols cover stall latches, dispenser buttons, light switches, and door handles.Frequency reflects use. In high-traffic facilities, service scheduled through the day maintains lower surface contamination during the hours the restroom is actually in use.“Looking clean and being disinfected are two different things,” said Alec Schierding, Director of Sales at JAN-PRO of St. Louis. “The cleaning sequence, the contact time, and keeping materials separated are what determine whether disinfection has actually taken place. The steps are straightforward, but they have to be part of a defined protocol to happen reliably.”The office serves medical and dental practices, offices, schools, childcare facilities, and other commercial sites across the St. Louis area, including St. Charles, O’Fallon, Columbia, and Fenton. It provides commercial cleaning in St. Louis disinfection services in St. Louis , and janitorial services in St. Louis . Protocol reviews and facility walkthroughs are available by request at (314) 989-9997.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in St. Louis:JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in St. Louis provides commercial cleaning and disinfection services across St. Louis, St. Charles, O’Fallon, Columbia, Fenton, and the surrounding area. The office serves offices, medical facilities, financial centers, industrial sites, and retail locations through certified owner-operator franchisees using standardized, industry-specific cleaning systems. It is part of the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchise network, which operates across 41 states and 9 countries. Cleaning and disinfecting services are provided by independently owned and operated JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees. Learn more at jan-pro.com/stlouis/.

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