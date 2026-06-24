Two North Carolina Community Colleges Named Finalists for National Aspen Prize

Forsyth Technical Community College and Stanly Community College rank among the top 10 institutions in the United States for student excellence and economic mobility.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is the only state in the nation with two community colleges among the top 10 finalists for the 2027 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The Aspen Institute announced that Forsyth Technical Community College and Stanly Community College have both advanced to the final round — the first time the state’s community colleges have placed multiple institutions among the national top 10.

The $1 million Aspen Prize, awarded every two years, is widely considered the nation’s signature recognition for community college excellence — often referred to as the “Oscars” of the community college sector. The prize honors institutions that achieve exceptional student outcomes in key areas: credential completion, student learning, transfer success, and post-graduation labor market success that leads to family-sustaining wages.

“To have two of our 58 institutions recognized among the top 10 in the country is an extraordinary achievement,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, President of the North Carolina Community College System. “Forsyth Tech and Stanly are proof of what intentional, sustained work on student success can do for families and communities across North Carolina. The entire system is behind them as they head into the final round.”

The two North Carolina institutions stand out nationally for their distinct, data-driven pathways to student advancement:

Stanly Community College: Recognized for its exceptional student completion outcomes. Stanly posts a 49% completion rate within four years, well above the national average of 37%.

Forsyth Technical Community College: Recognized for its high and improving transfer and bachelor’s degree completion outcomes. Between 2020 and 2025, under its Vision 2025 strategic roadmap, Forsyth Tech saw the percentage of its transfer students completing a bachelor’s degree jump 11 percentage points — from 47% to 58%, compared to a national average of 54%. Forsyth Tech also more than doubled its overall graduation rate, from 19% to 45%, during that same period.

“Being selected as an Aspen Prize finalist and recognized among the top 10 community colleges in the country is an incredible honor for Forsyth Tech and for our friends at Stanly Community College,” said Dr. Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff, the drive and commitment of our students, and the broad support of our community partners. We are proud to represent North Carolina and committed to remaining focused on helping each and every student achieve their dreams and change their future.”

The selection process for the 2027 Aspen Prize began in October 2025 with an eligible pool of nearly 1,000 community colleges nationwide. An independent selection committee narrowed the field to 25 semifinalists in early May before naming the final 10 institutions this week.

“Being named one of the ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence is an extraordinary honor for Stanly Community College. What makes this recognition meaningful is not the distinction itself, but what it represents: thousands of students whose lives have been transformed through education and a dedicated team of faculty and staff who work every day to help students succeed,” said Dr. John Enamait, president of Stanly Community College.

In fall 2026, teams of national experts will conduct intensive, multi-day site visits to both North Carolina campuses to review supplementary data and qualitative milestones. The final grand prize winner will be selected by an independent jury and announced in Washington, D.C., in April 2027.

About The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ignite human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve society’s greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, as well as an international network of partners. For more information, visit aspeninstitute.org.

About the North Carolina Community College System

The North Carolina Community College System (NC Community Colleges or System) is the engine for workforce development in North Carolina and the only public entity dedicated to providing affordable college access to anyone in the state. The System is governed by the NC State Board of Community Colleges with administration from the NC Community College System Office, and support from the NC Community Colleges Foundation, and is powered by the 58 community colleges and their respective foundations. Together, the System serves 600,000 students and awards more than 60,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates annually. For more information, visit https://www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/