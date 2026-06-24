World4Solar and Schneider Electric Partner to Advance the Future of Electrified Marine Mobility
Successful deployment powers REGENT's Seaglider in remote environments, expanding range and operability.
The system was successfully demonstrated in May with REGENT Craft's Seaglider™, a groundbreaking all-electric and hybrid-electric vessel that operates just above the water's surface and is designed for commercial and defense applications along coastal waterways. As electric transportation expands into marine, aviation, and other emerging mobility sectors, access to dependable charging in remote and off-grid environments is becoming one of the industry's most pressing infrastructure challenges.
The deployed demonstration unit is a rugged, maritime-ready, pallet-sized energy storage system featuring 144kWh of battery capacity and an integrated 300kW DC fast charger. Designed for operation in remote and off-grid environments, the system can recharge electric vessels in minutes. A single unit provides approximately 30% additional operational range for REGENT's Seaglider™, while its modular architecture allows multiple units to be stacked together. Three units can deliver a full charge, enabling expanded access to remote destinations and supporting multiple round-trip cargo or passenger operations.
While developed and validated for REGENT's Seaglider™, the project highlights the broader potential of DC-native charging infrastructure and islanded energy systems across a wide range of emerging mobility applications. World4Solar and Schneider Electric are collaborating to advance these technologies for maritime operations, rural transportation networks, urban charging hubs, commercial facilities, and mission-critical deployments.
“The REGENT project demonstrates how flexible, scalable DC charging infrastructure can enable entirely new categories of electric mobility,” said Marc Hofer, CEO of World4Solar. “We are proud to collaborate with Schneider Electric on this groundbreaking initiative. REGENT’s innovative technology creates new opportunities for mobile charging, military applications, and other demanding use cases. Together, we are developing resilient energy and charging solutions that perform in challenging environments—from maritime operations to rural and urban deployments where reliable, high-power charging is increasingly essential.”
The project underscores World4Solar's ability to design and manufacture repeatable, system-level energy solutions tailored to specific operational requirements. By integrating energy storage, DC fast charging, and ruggedized engineering into a single platform, the companies are helping make high-performance charging infrastructure available in locations where conventional utility connections may be impractical, costly, or unavailable.
REGENT has reported more than $10 billion in customer orders for its Seaglider™ platform from ferry operators, airlines, and defense organizations, including the U.S. Marine Corps. As electric vessels and other advanced mobility technologies move toward commercial deployment, charging infrastructure will play a critical role in determining how quickly and effectively these platforms can scale.
The successful demonstration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Schneider Electric and World4Solar and serves as a powerful example of how mobile, DC-native charging systems can unlock new opportunities across the rapidly evolving clean transportation sector.
Beyond mobile energy storage and charging solutions, World4Solar develops fully integrated solar carport systems that combine renewable power generation, energy storage, and intelligent energy distribution. Designed for commercial, institutional, and government applications, these systems help organizations create zero-emission microgrids, lower utility costs, reduce peak-demand charges, and maximize the value of existing parking infrastructure.
For more information, visit World4Solar.com.
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Roberta Lewis
World4Solar
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REGENT Remote Charging - World4Solar, Schneider Electric
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