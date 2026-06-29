Dennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C. Encourages Indiana Business Owners to Plan for Succession

Dennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C. encourages Indiana families and business owners to review estate and succession planning documents in 2026.

DWAPC encourages Indiana families and business owners to review estate plans, wills, trusts and succession documents in 2026.

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indiana law firm highlights the growing importance of wills, trusts, powers of attorney and business succession planning as families and small business owners prepare for future transitions.Dennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C., an Indiana law firm serving individuals, families and businesses through its Muncie and Carmel offices , is encouraging Indiana residents and business owners to review their estate plans, wills, trusts, powers of attorney and business succession documents in 2026.The firm says estate planning is becoming increasingly important as families navigate aging parents, blended family considerations, real estate ownership, business interests, retirement planning and unexpected life events. For business owners, succession planning can be especially important as Indiana faces a wave of ownership transitions among small and family-owned companies.Estate planning may include wills, trusts, health care representative designations, living wills, durable powers of attorney and beneficiary reviews. Business succession planning may include buy-sell agreements, ownership transfer plans, business continuity strategies and coordination between business documents and the owner’s personal estate plan.“Estate planning is really about protecting people before they are in a crisis,” said DWAPC Estate Planning Attorney, attorney at Dennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C. “Families and business owners often wait until a major life event forces the conversation. A better approach is to make those decisions while everyone has time, clarity and options.”Dennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C. works with Indiana clients on estate planning and administration, wills, trusts, business continuity, buy-sell agreements and related planning concerns. The firm’s estate planning services are designed to help clients address control of assets, tax considerations, inheritance planning, business continuity, risk tolerance and family goals.For families, a current estate plan can help clarify who has authority to make medical or financial decisions, how property should be distributed and how loved ones should be protected. For business owners, succession planning can help reduce uncertainty around ownership, leadership, valuation, family involvement and continuity.“Small business owners are often focused on day-to-day operations, but succession planning is part of protecting the company they spent years building,” said DWAPC Estate Planning Attorney. “A written plan can help preserve family ownership, support continuity and reduce uncertainty for everyone involved.”DWAPC encourages Indiana residents to review their estate and succession planning documents after major life changes such as marriage, divorce, remarriage, the birth of a child, the death of a spouse or beneficiary, the purchase or sale of real estate, retirement, business ownership changes or significant changes in health.Indiana families and business owners who have not reviewed their documents recently may benefit from speaking with an attorney about their current goals, risks and options.To learn more about estate planning and wills and trusts , visit https://www.dwapc.com/areas-of-practice/estate-planning-wills-trusts/ About Dennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C.Dennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C. is an Indiana law firm serving individuals, families, companies and partnerships doing business in Indiana. With offices in Muncie and Carmel, the firm provides legal counsel across a range of practice areas, including estate planning and administration, wills and trusts, business matters and related legal services. The firm’s attorneys bring more than 50 years of legal experience to clients throughout Central Indiana.Media ContactDennis, Wenger & Abrell, P.C.Website: https://www.dwapc.com/ Muncie: (765) 288-8950Carmel: (317) 789-8988

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.