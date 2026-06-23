What They’re Saying: Western North Carolina Leaders Back Governor Stein’s Call for Federal Government to Recommit to Helene Recovery

NORTH CAROLINA, June 23 - Last week in Washington, D.C., Governor Josh Stein and North Carolina Senator Kevin Corbin met with the state’s Congressional delegation to urge them to appropriate more than $10 billion in additional funding for western North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Helene. The Governor’s June 2026 request prioritizes rebuilding damaged homes, strengthening water and wastewater systems, restoring local roads and dams, and supporting the small businesses that power the region’s economy. Governor Stein reiterated these requests at today’s Western North Carolina Recovery Advisory Committee.

North Carolina has led the way in Helene recovery, committing roughly $2.4 billion in direct state appropriations – the most the state has ever dedicated to a single disaster – and redirecting more than $2 billion beyond that. But Helene caused nearly $60 billion in estimated damages, and significant needs remain. Local leaders, business advocates, and elected officials across the region are highlighting their support for the Governor’s request. Read their perspectives below:

Mayor Aaron Haynie, Town of Marshall: “Hurricane Helene left behind unprecedented damage across our community. The residents and business owners of Marshall have shown remarkable determination to rebuild and come back stronger than before the flood. We’re grateful for the state and federal support received so far, but significant needs remain. Addressing those gaps will be the difference in a recovery that barely gets us by or that truly ensures a place for future generations in Marshall.”

Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton: “In Canton, we’ve lived through Tropical Storm Fred, a mill closure, and Helene. And we’re still pushing forward because the mountain people have a stubborn resilience you can’t manufacture. Governor Stein’s trip to Washington last week mattered because he's telling our delegation the straight truth: that progress is being made by our citizens, but it isn't finished. For example, in Canton we’re opening businesses back and building a wastewater treatment plant that for the first time in our history will allow us to control our own destiny. But none of that happens without partners in Raleigh and Washington who keep their promises. I’m asking our federal delegation to deliver on the Governor’s request. The people of Western North Carolina don't deserve good; they deserve great. And after everything they’ve been through, it’s time we meet the moment and give us the resources to finish the job.”

Commissioner Todd McNeill, Ashe County: “I have personally witnessed the best in people as folks have come out of the woodwork to help in our time of need. As a county commissioner, I have been part of the bipartisan effort of our local officials, Governor, General Assembly, and members of our Congressional delegation to make sure our region is supported. The additional federal funding requested by Governor Stein is essential to getting people back in homes, supporting small businesses, and helping our region rebuild.”

Senator Kevin Corbin, North Carolina Senate: “I was glad to join Governor Stein in Washington, D.C., last week in urging Congress to provide the additional resources needed to help our mountain communities fully recover. We’re grateful for the federal support provided by Congress and the Trump Administration, and the General Assembly has appropriated more than $2 billion for Helene recovery. But the needs remain substantial, and additional federal support is essential to our region’s recovery.”

Representative Lindsey Prather, North Carolina House District 115: “Every single day in Western North Carolina, families are still deciding whether to stay, rebuild, or start over somewhere else. We have businesses that are deciding whether to hang on or close the doors for good. That math doesn't change until the funding does. Governor Stein went to Washington with a request grounded in nine months of hard data: where the work is done, where it isn’t, and exactly what it costs to finish. The state has stepped up. Renew NC is rebuilding homes faster than almost any program in the country. But the gap is real. We have thousands of families still waiting on a home, and small businesses in Buncombe [County] and across the mountains can’t survive another year of uncertainty. I am asking our Congressional delegation, Republican and Democrat, to fund the Governor’s request. It isn’t too late for Western North Carolina, but the window is closing.”

David Jackson, President & CEO, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce: “While Western North Carolina’s small business community is working to get stronger every day, the continued lag on our economy from Helene is still very much felt, especially when combined with our current set of prevailing economic factors. Many businesses across the region depleted their savings and took on additional loans in order to get back to some form of operation after the storm, which still has a real impact on cash flow, ordering, and hiring today. Every disruption is a magnified disruption at this point, so when our hurricane economic drag is combined with high gas prices, less discretionary spending, and global belt tightening, the compound effect leaves very little wiggle room for businesses to operate with confidence or certainty. We appreciate Governor Stein, the North Carolina General Assembly, and members of the North Carolina Legislative Delegation for remaining creative when it comes to finding a path toward small business support. These businesses aren’t looking for a handout; they are looking for help in restoring their cushion so these economic fluctuations don’t have such a drastic impact. Anyone willing to walk inside one of these businesses knows they are worth helping and rank high on the list of what makes this region such a special place within our state.”

Dee Dee Perkins, Owner of D.D. Bullwinkle’s Outdoors (Brevard Co.): “We’ve made progress, and I’m proud of what our communities have fought to rebuild, but the depth of need that remains demands bold action from our federal partners. The people of Western North Carolina wake up every single day still carrying the weight of what Helene took from them. They lost their homes, their businesses, their sense of normalcy. The road back is longer and harder than most people realize, and you cannot bootstrap your way out of a disaster of this scale without real, sustained federal support. Governor Stein's $10 billion request reflects the true depth of what this region lost and what it will take to genuinely recover, not just survive. I urge Washington to answer that call because the families and business owners of WNC have already waited long enough.”