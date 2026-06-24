Kimmel Architecture Selected to Design New First-Year Residence Hall and Dining Facility for University of Pittsburgh

Rendering: Plans for the space include approximately 420 beds, faculty-in-residence spaces, study areas and more. Rendering: New residence hall, which sits at Fifth and Ruskin avenues, adjacent to the Music Building. Rendering: Student lounge on an upper floor of the building.

Kimmel Architecture - part of PJ Dick’s design-build team - expects construction to begin this summer with the building targeted to open for Fall 2028 semester.

We look forward to creating a signature building that looks boldly toward the future while respecting the historic architectural character of Oakland and the University’s campus.” — Martin Kimmel, AIA, NCARB, Kimmel Architecture

PITTSBURGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimmel Architecture has been selected as part of PJ Dick’s design-build team to design a new first-year residence hall and public dining facility for the University of Pittsburgh. The project, located on a highly visible campus site overlooking the Cathedral of Learning and Heinz Chapel at the corner of 5th Avenue and Bellefield, will support the University’s continued growth and strengthen the first-year student experience.

The new residence hall is planned to provide approximately 420 beds for first-year students, along with public dining, faculty-in-residence spaces, study areas, and flexible spaces that can support Living Learning Communities. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the building targeted to open for the Fall 2028 semester.

Kimmel Architecture joined P.J. Dick, the area’s leading Construction Management Firm, to team in a competitive design-build selection process led by the University. Kimmel added consulting architect, VMDO to support the team with their strong background in student housing, CJL Engineering, Gateway Engineers, and SiteWorks Landscape Architecture.

“We are honored to bring this important project to life in support of the University of Pittsburgh’s mission,” said Martin Kimmel, AIA, NCARB, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Kimmel Architecture. “The trust of P.J. Dick means everything to us, especially on such an important project that is both civic minded and deeply student-centered. We look forward to creating a signature building that looks boldly toward the future while respecting the historic architectural character of Oakland and the University’s campus.”

The proposed nine-story building will include:

• two levels of public dining

• open terraces along Fifth Avenue and Ruskin Avenue

• six floors of student residences

• two-story student lounges overlooking the Cathedral of Learning

• a ninth-floor student gathering space with views of campus and Oakland

Together, these elements are designed to create a welcoming gateway along the Fifth Avenue corridor and help shape the next chapter of campus living at Pitt.

The residence hall is expected to pursue LEED Gold certification through sustainable design strategies including bike storage, stormwater collection, and energy and water performance measures aligned with the University’s carbon neutrality goals. The project also supports Pitt’s long-range planning efforts, including the Plan for Pitt goal of increasing undergraduate enrollment to 22,000 students on the Pittsburgh campus by 2028.

“Thank you to the University of Pittsburgh and PJ Dick for the trust and partnership. We are excited to help bring this vision to life,” stated Kimmel.

About Kimmel Architecture

Founded in 1995, Kimmel Architecture (formerly Kimmel-Bogrette Architecture + Site) is a nationally recognized architecture and interior design firm headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The firm is renowned for delivering Extraordinary Solutions for Ordinary Budgets with designs grounded in each client’s unique institutional mission, balancing creativity, functionality, and fiscal responsibility.

Kimmel Architecture serves clients nationwide in Senior Living, Healthcare, Education, Municipal, Recreation, and numerous other nonprofit and mission-driven for-profit sectors. The firm’s design philosophy centers on creating spaces that inspire, enrich communities, and improve lives. From award-winning facilities to large-scale master plans, Kimmel Architecture brings a personalized approach to each project, ensuring results that reflect the client’s mission and values. For more information, visit http://www.kimmelarch.com

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