National CACFP Association Awards Over $25,000 in Scholarships for 2026 CACFP Virtual Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) believes that education and training should be within reach for everyone who serves children and adults in their care. That commitment is why NCA is awarding 92 scholarships to the 2026 CACFP Virtual Summit, providing recipients with free participation in four days of expert-led sessions and connection with peers from across the field.
“Broadening access has long shaped how NCA supports child nutrition professionals, and the response from this year’s recipients reflects what that support means,” noted Lewis Miller, NCA’s Director of Marketing and Events.
NCA received over 1,000 applications from the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community, and over $25,000 in scholarships were awarded to this year’s recipients.
One of the recipients expressed her excitement by saying, “It means a great deal to be recognized among so many applicants, and I sincerely appreciate your investment in supporting professionals who serve their communities. I can’t wait for August!”
The 2026 CACFP Virtual Summit will feature four days of training on August 19-20 and August 26-27, designed to strengthen knowledge in nutrition, program operations and administration, and financial administration. Attendees will have access to 17 live sessions and will leave with actionable tools that they can immediately use in their work.
Congratulations to the 2026 Scholarship Recipients:
Agnes Alpapara, Orange County Public School, FL
Amanda Travis, Bentonville Schools Child Enrichment Services, AR
Amber Hoover, Willow & Wildflowers Nature Based Childcare, MI
Amberlee Jenkins, Norborne Preschool & Daycare, WV
Anastasia Paridis, West Haven Child Development Center, CT
Andrea Adams, Start Smart Learning Center, PA
Andrea Seymour, CAPSC, NH
Annette Wilson-Coleman, Y in Central Maryland, MD
Ashleigh Wajtyna, Mid-Columbia Children's Council, OR
Bhavini Patel, Kirkland Child Care, WA
Brandi Streby, Union Center Daycare and Preschool, IN
Caridad Rivera Gutiérrez, CDF Seasonal Head Start, PR
Carla Fields, Stilwell Public Schools, OK
Carrie Heuertz, Midwest Child Care Association, NE
Cassandra Thielen, Safe Haven of Racine, Inc., WI
Catrina Gosine, Amanda Childcare & Preschool, DE
Cheryl Hall, CSKT Head Start, MT
Christie Mooney, Henry Lee Doublehead CDC, OK
Corynne Bailey, The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Divisional Headquarters, OH
Darlene M Layton, Friendly House, Inc., MA
Debbie Reyes, Eastern Plains C.A.A., Inc., NM
Deborah Isaac, Deborah’s Christian Home Daycare, NC
Debra Watson, 4C for Children, KY
Denise Wyatt, Denise's Daycare, ID
Elizabeth Virgen, Solano Family & Children Services, CA
Emily Alba, Adams County Head Start Colorado, CO
Emily Smart, Community Concepts, ME
Emma Smith, Hands on Learning Childcare Center, MT
Ensiel Parades, Missouri Ozarks Community Action, Inc. Head Start, MO
Eva Burgos, Harris County Department of Education Head Start/ Early Head Start, TX
Glean Darby Alston, Little Miss Muffet Daycare Center, SC
Harlee Mascarenas, Carbon County Child Development Programs, WY
Heather Ritchie, Fremont Community Schools Head Start, IN
Hollie Pink, New Creation Academy Bloomfield, CT
Hope Engel, Rising Sun Child Care, WI
Jean Depolo, Learn N Grow Child Care, AZ
Jeannetta Kamberi, Alpine Adult Day Care, LLC, CO
Jennifer Schramm, Boys & Girls Club, NV
Jessica Doubleday, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, AZ
Jessica Alexander, Westbay Community Action- Westbay Children’s Center, RI
Jitzel Cervantes, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska Head Start, NE
Jody Schumann, Ebenezer Intergenerational Day Program, MN
Johanna Loaiza, Cornerstone Family Program & Morristown Neighborhood House, NJ
Julianna Halford, iCater- Pine Street Inn, MA
Kaitlyn Bowling, Telford YMCA, KY
Karen Hathorn, Lawrence County School District/Child Nutrition, MS
Kate Szymkiewicz, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, PA
Kim Harris, God's Little Angels Prep School, GA
Kristyl Hansen, Southwest Human Resource Agency Head Start, TN
Lateasa Scott, Harrison House Community Program Inc, DE
Lenise Parker, MiMi's Home Away from Home Nursery, TN
Levon Kinard, The Potter's House Family Service Center, MS
Louise Zanders, Val’s Sharing and Caring, AL
Lourdes Urena, Lourdes Home Daycare, RI
MacKenzie Cunningham, Doniphan Darlings, KS
Maria Ferrone, Creative Kids ChildCare, VA
Maria de la Luz Polanco Fallad, Teeny Tiny Little Hearts Daycare, LLC, NM
Marta Munoz, Bright Start LLC, ND
Maybeth Ca, Concordia College Moorhead, ND
Melissa Hansen, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, NE
MeLynn Herke, South Central Child Development, SD
Michael Talerico, Legacy YMCA, AL
Michele Thompson, Rickcara's Romper Room Daycare, NY
Mindy Schroeder, Milestones, MN
Mira Al Ahel, NutriMed, VI
Miranda Riley, Belfast Area Children's Center, ME
Monica Lail, With Friends, Inc, NC
Nicole Ferrell, Southern Adirondack Child Care Network (SACCN), NY
Peggy Green Jackson, PJ’s Family ChildCare, LA
Rachel Dum, SFE, MI
Rebecca Barron, Kidz and CO, MO
Rebecca Barbaro, YMCA of Central Ohio Head Start, OH
Sabine Omann, Sabine Omann Home Daycare, KS
Sara Cole, East Orange Child Development Corp, NJ
Sarah Harrington, The Granite YMCA, NH
Sarah Nasson, Edward C. Mazique Parent Child Center, Inc., WA
Savanna Molina, REAL Inc. DAHS, TX
Shannon Ellsbury, Shannon’s Family Daycare, MD
Shaynee Moreno, Hawaii Department of Education - Child Nutrition Programs, HI
Sherry Schany, Gilmore City Bradgate CSD & Childcare Center, IA
Soleda McConville, Nez Perce Tribe, ID
Stacy Schwaber, Scott County Public School Head Start, VA
Stephanie Turman, Stephanie Turman Family Child Care, GA
Tabatha Allen, Crescent Child Development Center, LLC, SC
Tamara Edwards, Ms Tam Family Childcare, CA
Tammy Coulter, Northshire Day School, VT
Tammy Leonard, River Valley Family Day Care Food Program, WV
Tara Arnold, MCAEOC Head Start, AR
Tracie Harness, Springfield School District, OR
Triniece Harris, Little Scholars Academy, LA
Wanda Stirling, Wanda's Day Care, SD
Ximena Candelario, Grace Place for Children and Families, FL
Chloe Smith
“Broadening access has long shaped how NCA supports child nutrition professionals, and the response from this year’s recipients reflects what that support means,” noted Lewis Miller, NCA’s Director of Marketing and Events.
NCA received over 1,000 applications from the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community, and over $25,000 in scholarships were awarded to this year’s recipients.
One of the recipients expressed her excitement by saying, “It means a great deal to be recognized among so many applicants, and I sincerely appreciate your investment in supporting professionals who serve their communities. I can’t wait for August!”
The 2026 CACFP Virtual Summit will feature four days of training on August 19-20 and August 26-27, designed to strengthen knowledge in nutrition, program operations and administration, and financial administration. Attendees will have access to 17 live sessions and will leave with actionable tools that they can immediately use in their work.
Congratulations to the 2026 Scholarship Recipients:
Agnes Alpapara, Orange County Public School, FL
Amanda Travis, Bentonville Schools Child Enrichment Services, AR
Amber Hoover, Willow & Wildflowers Nature Based Childcare, MI
Amberlee Jenkins, Norborne Preschool & Daycare, WV
Anastasia Paridis, West Haven Child Development Center, CT
Andrea Adams, Start Smart Learning Center, PA
Andrea Seymour, CAPSC, NH
Annette Wilson-Coleman, Y in Central Maryland, MD
Ashleigh Wajtyna, Mid-Columbia Children's Council, OR
Bhavini Patel, Kirkland Child Care, WA
Brandi Streby, Union Center Daycare and Preschool, IN
Caridad Rivera Gutiérrez, CDF Seasonal Head Start, PR
Carla Fields, Stilwell Public Schools, OK
Carrie Heuertz, Midwest Child Care Association, NE
Cassandra Thielen, Safe Haven of Racine, Inc., WI
Catrina Gosine, Amanda Childcare & Preschool, DE
Cheryl Hall, CSKT Head Start, MT
Christie Mooney, Henry Lee Doublehead CDC, OK
Corynne Bailey, The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Divisional Headquarters, OH
Darlene M Layton, Friendly House, Inc., MA
Debbie Reyes, Eastern Plains C.A.A., Inc., NM
Deborah Isaac, Deborah’s Christian Home Daycare, NC
Debra Watson, 4C for Children, KY
Denise Wyatt, Denise's Daycare, ID
Elizabeth Virgen, Solano Family & Children Services, CA
Emily Alba, Adams County Head Start Colorado, CO
Emily Smart, Community Concepts, ME
Emma Smith, Hands on Learning Childcare Center, MT
Ensiel Parades, Missouri Ozarks Community Action, Inc. Head Start, MO
Eva Burgos, Harris County Department of Education Head Start/ Early Head Start, TX
Glean Darby Alston, Little Miss Muffet Daycare Center, SC
Harlee Mascarenas, Carbon County Child Development Programs, WY
Heather Ritchie, Fremont Community Schools Head Start, IN
Hollie Pink, New Creation Academy Bloomfield, CT
Hope Engel, Rising Sun Child Care, WI
Jean Depolo, Learn N Grow Child Care, AZ
Jeannetta Kamberi, Alpine Adult Day Care, LLC, CO
Jennifer Schramm, Boys & Girls Club, NV
Jessica Doubleday, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, AZ
Jessica Alexander, Westbay Community Action- Westbay Children’s Center, RI
Jitzel Cervantes, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska Head Start, NE
Jody Schumann, Ebenezer Intergenerational Day Program, MN
Johanna Loaiza, Cornerstone Family Program & Morristown Neighborhood House, NJ
Julianna Halford, iCater- Pine Street Inn, MA
Kaitlyn Bowling, Telford YMCA, KY
Karen Hathorn, Lawrence County School District/Child Nutrition, MS
Kate Szymkiewicz, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, PA
Kim Harris, God's Little Angels Prep School, GA
Kristyl Hansen, Southwest Human Resource Agency Head Start, TN
Lateasa Scott, Harrison House Community Program Inc, DE
Lenise Parker, MiMi's Home Away from Home Nursery, TN
Levon Kinard, The Potter's House Family Service Center, MS
Louise Zanders, Val’s Sharing and Caring, AL
Lourdes Urena, Lourdes Home Daycare, RI
MacKenzie Cunningham, Doniphan Darlings, KS
Maria Ferrone, Creative Kids ChildCare, VA
Maria de la Luz Polanco Fallad, Teeny Tiny Little Hearts Daycare, LLC, NM
Marta Munoz, Bright Start LLC, ND
Maybeth Ca, Concordia College Moorhead, ND
Melissa Hansen, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, NE
MeLynn Herke, South Central Child Development, SD
Michael Talerico, Legacy YMCA, AL
Michele Thompson, Rickcara's Romper Room Daycare, NY
Mindy Schroeder, Milestones, MN
Mira Al Ahel, NutriMed, VI
Miranda Riley, Belfast Area Children's Center, ME
Monica Lail, With Friends, Inc, NC
Nicole Ferrell, Southern Adirondack Child Care Network (SACCN), NY
Peggy Green Jackson, PJ’s Family ChildCare, LA
Rachel Dum, SFE, MI
Rebecca Barron, Kidz and CO, MO
Rebecca Barbaro, YMCA of Central Ohio Head Start, OH
Sabine Omann, Sabine Omann Home Daycare, KS
Sara Cole, East Orange Child Development Corp, NJ
Sarah Harrington, The Granite YMCA, NH
Sarah Nasson, Edward C. Mazique Parent Child Center, Inc., WA
Savanna Molina, REAL Inc. DAHS, TX
Shannon Ellsbury, Shannon’s Family Daycare, MD
Shaynee Moreno, Hawaii Department of Education - Child Nutrition Programs, HI
Sherry Schany, Gilmore City Bradgate CSD & Childcare Center, IA
Soleda McConville, Nez Perce Tribe, ID
Stacy Schwaber, Scott County Public School Head Start, VA
Stephanie Turman, Stephanie Turman Family Child Care, GA
Tabatha Allen, Crescent Child Development Center, LLC, SC
Tamara Edwards, Ms Tam Family Childcare, CA
Tammy Coulter, Northshire Day School, VT
Tammy Leonard, River Valley Family Day Care Food Program, WV
Tara Arnold, MCAEOC Head Start, AR
Tracie Harness, Springfield School District, OR
Triniece Harris, Little Scholars Academy, LA
Wanda Stirling, Wanda's Day Care, SD
Ximena Candelario, Grace Place for Children and Families, FL
Chloe Smith
National CACFP Association
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