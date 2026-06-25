National CACFP Association Awards Over $25,000 in Scholarships for 2026 CACFP Virtual Summit

CACFP Virtual Summit

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) believes that education and training should be within reach for everyone who serves children and adults in their care. That commitment is why NCA is awarding 92 scholarships to the 2026 CACFP Virtual Summit , providing recipients with free participation in four days of expert-led sessions and connection with peers from across the field.“Broadening access has long shaped how NCA supports child nutrition professionals, and the response from this year’s recipients reflects what that support means,” noted Lewis Miller, NCA’s Director of Marketing and Events.NCA received over 1,000 applications from the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community, and over $25,000 in scholarships were awarded to this year’s recipients.One of the recipients expressed her excitement by saying, “It means a great deal to be recognized among so many applicants, and I sincerely appreciate your investment in supporting professionals who serve their communities. I can’t wait for August!”The 2026 CACFP Virtual Summit will feature four days of training on August 19-20 and August 26-27, designed to strengthen knowledge in nutrition, program operations and administration, and financial administration. Attendees will have access to 17 live sessions and will leave with actionable tools that they can immediately use in their work.Congratulations to the 2026 Scholarship Recipients:Agnes Alpapara, Orange County Public School, FLAmanda Travis, Bentonville Schools Child Enrichment Services, ARAmber Hoover, Willow & Wildflowers Nature Based Childcare, MIAmberlee Jenkins, Norborne Preschool & Daycare, WVAnastasia Paridis, West Haven Child Development Center, CTAndrea Adams, Start Smart Learning Center, PAAndrea Seymour, CAPSC, NHAnnette Wilson-Coleman, Y in Central Maryland, MDAshleigh Wajtyna, Mid-Columbia Children's Council, ORBhavini Patel, Kirkland Child Care, WABrandi Streby, Union Center Daycare and Preschool, INCaridad Rivera Gutiérrez, CDF Seasonal Head Start, PRCarla Fields, Stilwell Public Schools, OKCarrie Heuertz, Midwest Child Care Association, NECassandra Thielen, Safe Haven of Racine, Inc., WICatrina Gosine, Amanda Childcare & Preschool, DECheryl Hall, CSKT Head Start, MTChristie Mooney, Henry Lee Doublehead CDC, OKCorynne Bailey, The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Divisional Headquarters, OHDarlene M Layton, Friendly House, Inc., MADebbie Reyes, Eastern Plains C.A.A., Inc., NMDeborah Isaac, Deborah’s Christian Home Daycare, NCDebra Watson, 4C for Children, KYDenise Wyatt, Denise's Daycare, IDElizabeth Virgen, Solano Family & Children Services, CAEmily Alba, Adams County Head Start Colorado, COEmily Smart, Community Concepts, MEEmma Smith, Hands on Learning Childcare Center, MTEnsiel Parades, Missouri Ozarks Community Action, Inc. Head Start, MOEva Burgos, Harris County Department of Education Head Start/ Early Head Start, TXGlean Darby Alston, Little Miss Muffet Daycare Center, SCHarlee Mascarenas, Carbon County Child Development Programs, WYHeather Ritchie, Fremont Community Schools Head Start, INHollie Pink, New Creation Academy Bloomfield, CTHope Engel, Rising Sun Child Care, WIJean Depolo, Learn N Grow Child Care, AZJeannetta Kamberi, Alpine Adult Day Care, LLC, COJennifer Schramm, Boys & Girls Club, NVJessica Doubleday, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, AZJessica Alexander, Westbay Community Action- Westbay Children’s Center, RIJitzel Cervantes, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska Head Start, NEJody Schumann, Ebenezer Intergenerational Day Program, MNJohanna Loaiza, Cornerstone Family Program & Morristown Neighborhood House, NJJulianna Halford, iCater- Pine Street Inn, MAKaitlyn Bowling, Telford YMCA, KYKaren Hathorn, Lawrence County School District/Child Nutrition, MSKate Szymkiewicz, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, PAKim Harris, God's Little Angels Prep School, GAKristyl Hansen, Southwest Human Resource Agency Head Start, TNLateasa Scott, Harrison House Community Program Inc, DELenise Parker, MiMi's Home Away from Home Nursery, TNLevon Kinard, The Potter's House Family Service Center, MSLouise Zanders, Val’s Sharing and Caring, ALLourdes Urena, Lourdes Home Daycare, RIMacKenzie Cunningham, Doniphan Darlings, KSMaria Ferrone, Creative Kids ChildCare, VAMaria de la Luz Polanco Fallad, Teeny Tiny Little Hearts Daycare, LLC, NMMarta Munoz, Bright Start LLC, NDMaybeth Ca, Concordia College Moorhead, NDMelissa Hansen, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, NEMeLynn Herke, South Central Child Development, SDMichael Talerico, Legacy YMCA, ALMichele Thompson, Rickcara's Romper Room Daycare, NYMindy Schroeder, Milestones, MNMira Al Ahel, NutriMed, VIMiranda Riley, Belfast Area Children's Center, MEMonica Lail, With Friends, Inc, NCNicole Ferrell, Southern Adirondack Child Care Network (SACCN), NYPeggy Green Jackson, PJ’s Family ChildCare, LARachel Dum, SFE, MIRebecca Barron, Kidz and CO, MORebecca Barbaro, YMCA of Central Ohio Head Start, OHSabine Omann, Sabine Omann Home Daycare, KSSara Cole, East Orange Child Development Corp, NJSarah Harrington, The Granite YMCA, NHSarah Nasson, Edward C. Mazique Parent Child Center, Inc., WASavanna Molina, REAL Inc. DAHS, TXShannon Ellsbury, Shannon’s Family Daycare, MDShaynee Moreno, Hawaii Department of Education - Child Nutrition Programs, HISherry Schany, Gilmore City Bradgate CSD & Childcare Center, IASoleda McConville, Nez Perce Tribe, IDStacy Schwaber, Scott County Public School Head Start, VAStephanie Turman, Stephanie Turman Family Child Care, GATabatha Allen, Crescent Child Development Center, LLC, SCTamara Edwards, Ms Tam Family Childcare, CATammy Coulter, Northshire Day School, VTTammy Leonard, River Valley Family Day Care Food Program, WVTara Arnold, MCAEOC Head Start, ARTracie Harness, Springfield School District, ORTriniece Harris, Little Scholars Academy, LAWanda Stirling, Wanda's Day Care, SDXimena Candelario, Grace Place for Children and Families, FL

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