Staff, volunteers make 2026 Father’s Day visiting special

The crew at California Institution for Woman worked the grill for Father's Day visiting.

Across California, Father’s Day 2026 visiting was made special thanks to CDCR staff, volunteers and members of the incarcerated family councils. This round-up will be updated as more submissions are received. Submit photos and a write-up by June 29.

The California Institution for Women (CIW) at Corona organized a memorable Father’s Day visiting event for the incarcerated individuals and their families. Volunteers and staff created a warm and supportive environment focused on connection and family bonding. The event achieved significant success, with fathers and their families enjoying barbecue taco plates, treats, and, most importantly, quality time together.

The primary aim of this event was to strengthen family relationships and promote meaningful interactions, evident in the smiles, engagement, and gratitude displayed by the participating families. CIW remains committed to enhancing family connections by continuing to host events that foster positive experiences and emotional well-being.

The CIW community and their families conveyed their sincere appreciation to visiting Lt. B. Blair, visiting Sgt. T. Otto and the entire visiting staff for a meaningful Father’s Day celebration.

Submitted by Lt. A. Avina

Father’s Day celebrated at Centinela State Prison

Centinela State Prison’s Visiting Department, along with the incarcerated family council (IFC), organized a special Father’s Day event involving various craft activities on Saturday, June 20. What made this event special was the active participation of the incarcerated persons themselves. Families created a fun, memorable and connecting day to celebrate all their fathers.

“It is truly moving and inspiring to engage in activities with our children,” said one of Facility A’s incarcerated fathers. “To be involved and participate, especially during Father’s Day weekend, is wonderful. Thank you for helping us get closer to our loved ones.”

Numerous incarcerated persons said the event was significant for them.

Submitted by Lt. M. Ramos

Photos and story by Visiting Lt. L. Verdugo

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