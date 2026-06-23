Valley State Prison hosts Rebirth of Sound music event

Valley State Prison in Chowchilla recently hosted an innovative music-based rehabilitation event from Rebirth of Sound. The event, dubbed From Bars to Beats, fostered creativity, mentorship and personal growth.

The event centered on using music as a powerful entry point into character development, accountability, and self-expression. Through hands-on mentorship, participants worked closely with creative professionals in songwriting, music production, storytelling, performance preparation and structured feedback sessions. This helped transform raw ideas into meaningful artistic expression.

Participants were divided into two teams, each tasked with creating a “hit song” within a two-hour timeframe. Adding a unique challenge, Warden Bailey selected the theme “mirrors,” encouraging participants to reflect on identity, choices and personal growth. Each team of six participants collaborated alongside an invited producer and engineer who guided the creative process.

As the event progressed, energy built as both teams crafted original songs capturing their perspectives and experiences. At the end, the showcase highlighted their musical talents and ability to work collaboratively under pressure. They ultimately communicated powerful messages through art.

The event was made possible through the leadership and vision of Judge Songhai Armstead and Warden Bailey, who helped bring the venue and program together. Special guests included Lamar Edwards, Richie Reseda, James Jacobs and Anthony Clemons, whose mentorship and engagement played a vital role in the event’s success.

From Bars to Beats concluded with a powerful reflection session, where participants shared insights on creativity, accountability, and personal growth. The event underscored the transformative impact of music and mentorship. Even within prison walls, the event demonstrated voices can be heard, stories can be told and change is possible.

Submitted by Lt. J. Reyes

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