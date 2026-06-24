HIP Video Promo Presents: Robbie Mangiardi releases all new music video "Crack Of Light"

Robbie Mangiardi Pulls Back the Curtain on Depression on New Single "Crack of Light"

CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robbie Mangiardi approaches songwriting like a master craftsman. Every lyric earned. The Americana singer-songwriter writes with a sharp ear and a long memory, built from years of paying attention: to people, to loneliness, to the small lie tucked inside an easy answer. Growing up in New York, Mangiardi was surrounded by music early, from Broadway stages to film soundtracks to whatever drifted through the city. At 18, he made his way to Woodstock, and that impression stayed with him. His writing moves through roots music, blues color, jazz phrasing, and rock-and-roll edges, but the real test is always the line itself. Does it hold up? Does it cut? Does it reveal truth without dressing it up?

“Crack of Light,” his new single, out now, comes from that kind of care. Selected by Bill Bentley at Americana Highways as Song of the Month in May 2026, the song follows the success of “Wayward Wind,” which looked outward at political unease and social fracture. “Crack of Light” brings the fight inside. It is about depression, isolation, pride, and the hard work of saying something is wrong when the reflex is still to pass as fine. Mangiardi has spoken about how a person can have friends around them and still feel miserable, and the song lives inside that tension.

Produced and drummed by Martin Flores, with Rene Camacho on bass and Neil Rosengarden on keyboards, the track moves with patience. Mangiardi has called it a five-minute meditation, and the recording lets the lyric take its time. The song opens with a man half-facing himself and half-avoiding himself: “Got my eyes in the mirror / Got my head in the sand.” Outside, it is cold and rainy. Inside, he is blue. He remembers being “a blues boy on that bandstand” and hearing “bee-bop on the radio too,” small details that make the struggle feel lived-in instead of explained. Friends ask how he is doing, and the answer comes back as the one people give when they are not ready to tell the truth: “Yeah – I’m cool!”

That is where “Crack Of Light” does its real work. It knows mental health does not always look like collapse. Strength, awareness, a body that keeps moving, and friends who still care do not always stop the basement door from closing. Mangiardi gives that darkness a plain name — bad ideas and foolish pride — then keeps asking for a crack of light. The last verse widens the song without pretending to solve it. Mangiardi sees “the lonely rich man” and “the homeless singing in the street,” then lets the thought turn over: maybe some of this depends on how people look at things, and at one another. When the boogie man comes around, the song does not argue with the darkness forever. It pulls back the curtain. It lets the sunlight in.

The music video, built with AI-generated imagery and centered on Mangiardi playing his Martin acoustic guitar, follows the ups and downs of the song rather than turning it into a literal storyline. It acknowledges the feeling behind “Crack of Light”: not being okay, even when life may look intact from the outside. The point is not rescue. It is recognition, and the chance that a small opening can matter.

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