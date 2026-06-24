Highland Commercial Mortgage Closes HUD 221(d)(4) Financing for a 270-Unit Multifamily Community in Orlando, Florida

HCM is an FHA, MAP approved lender providing financing to support multifamily development, affordable housing, senior living & healthcare.

We are proud to have partnered on the financing of The Gateway and to support the development of much-needed multifamily housing in the Orlando market.” — Chip Moore, Highland President

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highland Commercial Mortgage is pleased to announce the successful closing of HUD 221(d)(4) financing for The Gateway, a new 270-unit, Class A multifamily community in Orlando, Florida.The Gateway will be developed on a 3.50-acre site along Shadow Ridge Drive and will feature a five-story mid/high-rise design with structured parking. As the first phase of a larger master-planned development, the project will serve as the cornerstone of a 20.05-acre community that will ultimately include 958 apartment homes upon full buildout.Designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality rental housing in one of Florida’s strongest markets, The Gateway will offer modern residences paired with an extensive collection of lifestyle amenities. Residents will enjoy a clubhouse, co-working space, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, grilling areas, pickleball court, landscaped courtyard, dog park, pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations, and structured parking."We are proud to have partnered on the financing of The Gateway and to support the development of much-needed multifamily housing in the Orlando market," said Chip Moore, President of Highland Commercial Mortgage. "The HUD 221(d)(4) program continues to provide an exceptional financing solution for new construction projects, offering long-term, fixed-rate financing that enables developers to deliver high-quality communities like The Gateway."The HUD 221(d)(4) program provides developers with a powerful financing platform for new construction and substantial rehabilitation projects, featuring long-term, fully amortizing, non-recourse financing and competitive fixed interest rates.The Gateway represents a significant investment in the Orlando housing market and will establish the foundation for a vibrant, amenity-rich residential community that will ultimately serve nearly 1,000 households.Highland Commercial Mortgage is honored to have been selected as the lender for this landmark development and looks forward to seeing The Gateway become a premier residential destination in Central Florida.

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