Attorney Peter Brill of the Brill Legal Group Responds to Misconduct Allegations Against NYPD Sergeant

New York, New York – New York City criminal defense attorney Peter Brill of the Brill Legal Group is representing NYPD Sgt. Talha Ahmad, following his arrest on misconduct charges. The allegations are linked to a Brooklyn woman he encountered while responding to a 911 call on December 30 related to a domestic disturbance.

According to prosecutors, Ahmad, 28, is accused of returning to the Brooklyn apartment building hours after the initial response, when the woman had called for help regarding her teenage son. Authorities allege that during a later interaction, he entered the woman’s apartment and engaged in conduct that led to charges including sexual abuse, forcible touching, official misconduct and harassment. The allegations prompted a report to law enforcement and an investigation by the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

Brill said the situation has been mischaracterized and emphasized the context of his client’s actions. “It’s a sad state of affairs when you go out of your way to help someone, and you wind up getting accused of sexual assault,” he said.

He added that Ahmad returned to the apartment with the intention of assisting the woman. “Sgt. Ahmad didn’t have to go back to that apartment, but he wanted to make sure his accuser had the resources she needed to avoid problems with the criminal justice system in the future,” Brill said. “This is the thanks he got.”

Ahmad was arrested and later released following his arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court. He has since been suspended without pay, and the charges are not eligible for bail. The case remains pending.

Brill also addressed the length of the interaction, stating, “He was in the apartment for a grand total of 30 seconds.” The defense team will review the evidence and address the allegations in court.

Ahmad has previously been recognized within the department for his service, including his response to a prior domestic incident.

Brill Legal Group's primary criminal defense attorney, Peter Brill, is a former assistant district attorney who knows the law inside and out. His understanding of how prosecutors think and operate gives him a distinct advantage when entering the courtroom or sitting down at the bargaining table. He is supported by the Brill Legal Group’s team of highly experienced criminal law attorneys who have tried hundreds of cases. These accomplished lawyers bring a collective wealth of knowledge and experience that is second to none on Long Island or the Five Boroughs.

Brill Legal Group

176 Lexington Avenue Suite O, New York, NY 10016

516-206-2002

https://www.brill-legal.com

Press Contact : Peter Brill

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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