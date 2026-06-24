Change Toronto Michael Bungay Stanier

Association of Change Management Professionals® Announces Michael Bungay Stanier as Keynote Speaker for Change Toronto 2026

Michael has a unique ability to challenge conventional thinking while providing practical insights that leaders can immediately apply.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) is pleased to announce that Michael Bungay Stanier, best-selling author, leadership expert, and host of the Change Signal podcast, will serve as the keynote speaker for Change Toronto 2026, taking place September 28–30, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.Known globally for his practical and thought-provoking approach to leadership and organizational change, Bungay Stanier is the author of eight books, including The Coaching Habit, the best-selling coaching book of this century. Through his writing, speaking, and podcasting, he has helped leaders and organizations rethink how they navigate complexity, uncertainty, and transformation.At Change Toronto 2026, Bungay Stanier will challenge attendees to reconsider traditional approaches to organizational change in an era where artificial intelligence, accelerating disruption, and increasing complexity are reshaping how organizations operate. His keynote will set us up for the conversations over the conference on the event theme, "AI & Change: Something Big is Happening — Elevating Leadership, Advancing Practice.""Michael has a unique ability to challenge conventional thinking while providing practical insights that leaders can immediately apply," said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. "As organizations grapple with the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence and rapid transformation, his perspective on leadership and change will resonate deeply with our community. We are delighted to welcome him to Change Toronto and thank Michael for joining us to share his insights."Change Toronto 2026 will bring together change professionals, executives, consultants, and organizational leaders from across Canada and around the world to explore how the profession is evolving in response to technological disruption and shifting organizational expectations. Attendees will gain practical tools, fresh perspectives, and meaningful connections to help them lead change more effectively.To make it easier for more professionals to participate, ACMP has early registration savings through July 15, 2026. Individuals and teams are encouraged to register now to secure the best available rates before the deadline.Register now and save. For more information about Change Toronto 2026, please click here. ###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

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