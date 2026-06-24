EazyDTF Brings Same-Day DTF Transfers to Tampa, Florida

Custom DTF transfers for Tampa Bay shipped same day from Atlanta on orders placed before 2 PM EST, with no minimums and pricing from $0.03 per square inch.

When a customer uploads a design before 2PM, it ships same day. For a vendor prepping merch for a festival or a tournament, that turnaround is the difference between catching the rush & missing it.” — EazyDTF Spokesperson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EazyDTF, a custom DTF transfers in Tampa printer serving the Tampa Bay apparel market, today confirmed same-day shipping for Tampa-area orders placed before 2 PM EST. Designs submitted before that cutoff are printed and shipped the same business day from the company's Atlanta production facility, putting transfers in the hands of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater customers in roughly one to two business days by standard ground.The timing matters in a region built on fast-moving demand for custom apparel. Tampa Bay's market runs from the historic cigar district of Ybor City to the beach shops of Clearwater, and its event calendar rarely slows down. Gasparilla season alone draws hundreds of krewes and vendors who need themed shirts on short notice, while conferences at the Tampa Convention Center and the Water Street district generate steady orders for branded merchandise. Same-day shipping is built for exactly these timelines.DTF transfers suit this market because the process is press-on-demand. There are no screens, no color separations, and no minimum order, so a brewery in Seminole Heights, an Etsy seller in Wesley Chapel, or a youth sports league in Hillsborough County can order precisely what it needs. EazyDTF prints with CMYK plus white ink on premium film, which produces full color on both light and dark garments without weeding or pretreatment. Pricing starts at $0.03 per square inch with no setup or art fees.Alongside custom DTF transfers, the company ships gang sheets that combine multiple designs on one sheet for the lowest cost per transfer, sublimation transfers for polyester and performance fabrics common in Tampa's athletic and fishing apparel scene, and waterproof UV DTF stickers for tumblers, coolers, and boat gear. Every order ships nationwide with tracking, and the transfers are rated for more than 50 wash cycles without cracking, peeling, or fading when pressed to instruction."Tampa Bay print shops and small brands lose sales when an order shows up late, so we built the cutoff around their schedule," said a spokesperson for EazyDTF. "When a customer uploads a design before 2 PM, it ships that same day. For a vendor prepping merch for a Gasparilla weekend or a tournament, that turnaround is the difference between catching the rush and missing it."That speed translates into a concrete outcome for buyers: a print shop in Pinellas County can take on a last-minute overflow job, place an order in the early afternoon, and have pressable transfers on hand within days, without minimums, setup fees, or the cost of running its own film printer. For pop-up vendors and short-run apparel brands across Brandon, Riverview, Largo, and Plant City, that means producing only what they need, when they need it.EazyDTF invites Tampa Bay businesses, event merchandisers, and creators to place their first order before the 2 PM EST cutoff and see the same-day difference for the upcoming event season.About EazyDTFEazyDTF is an online custom DTF transfer printer that produces direct-to-film transfers, gang sheets, sublimation transfers, and UV DTF stickers shipped nationwide from its Atlanta, Georgia production facility. The company serves the Tampa Bay region, including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Wesley Chapel, and Lakeland, along with markets in Orlando, Charlotte, and Nashville, offering no minimums and same-day shipping on orders placed before 2 PM EST. Learn more at https://eazydtf.com/pages/dtf-transfers-tampa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.