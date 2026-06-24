COLLEGE STATION APPROVES DESTINATION STRATEGIC PLAN, PROJECTING $4M IN NEW TOURISM REVENUE

(Photo Credit: Visit College Station)

Plan Strengthens Year‑Round Tourism Through Academic Conferences, Family Travel, and Midtown Development.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The College Station City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2026 Destination Strategic Plan in mid‑June, a joint initiative between Visit College Station and Texas A&M University designed to expand year‑round tourism and generate an estimated $4 million in new revenue.The plan establishes a coordinated framework to grow academic conferences, strengthen student family and leisure travel, and support ongoing development in the South College Station’s Midtown district. Officials say the strategy is intended to reduce reliance on football‑season visitation and position College Station as a more consistent, multi‑season destination."College Station has always punched above its weight as a destination, and this plan gives us the strategy and structure to prove it year-round, not just on gameday weekends," said Jeremiah Cook, Assistant Director of Tourism for Visit College Station. "Working hand-in-hand with Texas A&M, we can grow conference business, strengthen our local economy, and give visitors more reasons to stay longer and come back."The 2026 plan includes:• Academic and Convention Growth: Positioning Texas A&M as a leading conference destination, with a goal of hosting up to eight annual conferences (short courses) and generating roughly 12,000 hotel room nights.• Student‑Family and Leisure Travel: Developing tailored service packages for student families and launching new anchor events to drive off‑season visitation.• City–University Coordination: Streamlining administrative processes to help university departments more easily host conferences and events.• Facility and Infrastructure Expansion: Supporting recreation, entertainment, and venue development in the Midtown area to accommodate increased visitor demand.ABOUT VISIT COLLEGE STATIONVisit College Station is the official destination marketing organization for the City of College Station, home to Texas A&M University, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and the signature Howdy hospitality that defines Aggieland. Located at the center of the Texas Triangle, College Station is within a three-hour drive of Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, making it one of the most accessible weekend destinations in the state. From game days at Kyle Field to military heritage, Brazos Valley trails to historic Northgate nights; visitors are invited to learn why you'll love it here. Plan your trip VisitCollegeStation.com # # #

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