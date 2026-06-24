Tiger Moving Services Sets Itself Apart with Full-Service Storage, Dedicated Trucks, and Fully In-House Moving Crews

Tiger Moving Services offers dedicated trucks, in-house crews, secure storage, and faster long-distance moves without shipment consolidation.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiger Moving Services , a full-service moving and storage company, is redefining what customers can expect from a professional mover by offering an in-house, end-to-end experience that national van lines often cannot match.While many moving companies treat storage as an add-on, Tiger Moving Services makes storage a core part of its operation. The company provides secure storage solutions for customers who need flexibility before, during, or after a move, whether they are relocating locally, moving long distance, downsizing, renovating, or waiting for a new home to become available.Tiger Moving Services handles both large local moves and long-distance relocations with the same focus on control, consistency, and accountability. Unlike traditional van line models that may consolidate shipments, transfer belongings between trucks, or rely on multiple crews along the way, Tiger keeps the process direct and personal.For long-distance moves , Tiger Moving Services provides a dedicated truck, dedicated crew, and expedited turnaround. Instead of waiting the typical five to seven days often associated with national van lines, many Tiger customers can complete their long-distance move in approximately two days.“Customers want speed, communication, and confidence that their belongings are being handled properly,” Levi from Tiger Moving Services said. “Our model is built around keeping everything in-house, from the crew to the truck to the route itself. That allows us to deliver a more reliable moving experience from start to finish.”Tiger Moving Services does not consolidate shipments. Each customer receives their own truck and a direct route to their destination, eliminating shared loads, unnecessary detours, and the added uncertainty that can come with traditional long-distance moving. The same crew that loads a customer’s belongings at their current home is the same crew that unloads them at the new one, creating a smoother and more familiar experience throughout the move.The company operates a fleet of 10 company-owned box trucks and relies on fully insured, in-house employees. Tiger Moving Services does not use subcontractors, giving customers added peace of mind that every resource their move depends on is managed directly by the company.Tiger Moving Services offers:Secure moving and storage solutionsLarge local residential movesLong-distance moving servicesDedicated trucks for long-distance movesDedicated moving crews from start to finishExpedited long-distance turnaroundDirect-route transportation with no shipment consolidationFully insured, in-house moving teamsCompany-owned trucks and equipmentBy keeping its trucks, crews, storage, and operations under one roof, Tiger Moving Services gives customers a more controlled alternative to the national van line experience.For more information about Tiger Moving Services or to request a moving estimate, visit tigermovingservices.com.About Tiger Moving ServicesTiger Moving Services is a full-service moving and storage company providing local and long-distance moving solutions. With a company-owned fleet, fully insured in-house employees, secure storage capabilities, and a no-subcontractor model, Tiger Moving Services delivers a more direct, reliable, and accountable moving experience for customers who want their relocation handled by one trusted team from beginning to end.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.