HIP Video Promo Presents: Sputnik the Band premieres new music video "Lone Wolf Party" on EARMILK

Sputnik the Band Unearths a Lost Indie Rock Gem with "Lone Wolf Party"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptly named, Sputnik the Band drifts through deeply stirring human stories like satellites, recording everything that makes people evocative, compelling, and fun. Coming up in the New York and New Jersey music scenes and collaborating as early as 2002, ever-ethereal vocalist Genie Morrow and ever-talented instrumentalist Nigel Rawles have been building a vibrant universe of their own creation ever since. Their debut record, Meet Sputnik, offered a kaleidoscopic introduction, an eclectic collection exploring lo-fi, garage, rock, and pop, all brimming with personality. Today, several ambitious projects, hundreds of shows, and numerous fateful encounters compel them to keep creating, and their enthusiasm radiates through everything they create.

No matter what happens in life, everyone is circling their own orbit, trying to make sense of the world and connect on a deeper level—and Sputnik the Band's songcraft makes that just a little bit easier. Following an inspired concept album capturing the real-life stories of Lew Bracker, best friend of iconic actor James Dean, Sputnik the Band continues to live up to their innovative namesake. The new record, Global Positioning System, out now, reflects over two decades of creativity and curiosity, bringing together lifelong friends and new collaborators in the studio to push the Sputnik sound further into the star-studded galaxy, and out into the breathless cosmos beyond.

Off of their brand new record, "Lone Wolf Party" feels like a single meant to be unearthed, uncovered, and dusted off from a bin of vinyl wedged between Mazzy Star and the Smashing Pumpkins. Buzzing with an undercurrent of youthful angst, this relic of 90’s indie rock rumbles with thumping basslines, shimmering synths, and eerie—if mostly contagious—howls at the moon, all laced with a shot of adrenaline and a dash of melodrama. Joined by recording artist Kendall Jane Meade, the band echoes their cries against the night sky, unraveling the uncertain questions of a lonely soul torn between isolation and chosen solitude. What happens when the lone wolf grows tired of roaming alone? No matter how many are prowling out there, feeling tired and distracted, desperate for a taste of freedom, Sputnik the Band offers a comforting reminder that others feel the same way. Life is meant to be shared, and at this party, it's okay to let loose, to take things as they come, to mess with time, to forgive, and to follow the incandescent glow wherever it casts its shadow.

While this may be a “Lone Wolf Party,” the accompanying music video feels anything but lonesome. Pop in a VHS tape, follow the neon lights, and get lost in a retro, glitchy wonderland suspended in time. Pondering her woes at the bus stop, Morrow finds company in an energized Rawles and a distraught Meade, who join her for a late-night city escapade through back-alley ramen shops, nostalgic phone booths, and fluorescent convenience stores. But no late-90s inspired project is complete without an apocalyptic edge—and the man lurking in the hazmat suit suggests this pack’s seclusion may not be so metaphorical after all. But beneath the nods to the end of the world, there’s a simple joy at the heart of it all, a chance to get swept up in some of Sputnik’s irresistible exuberance.

More Sputnik the Band at HIP Video Promo

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