illumicell AI Appoints Trevor Slattery as Chief Technology Officer

Trevor Slattery, Chief Technology Officer of illumicell AI

TechMed cybersecurity and AI executive joins to lead the technical foundation for illumicell AI’s machine-readable biology platform.

Regulated AI is not a space where cybersecurity, quality and regulatory strategy can be bolted on at the end. They have to be part of the architecture from day one.” — Trevor Slattery, Chief Technology Officer of illumicell AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- illumicell AI, a Techmed company developing proprietary 3D imaging and AI to make biological samples machine-readable, today announced the appointment of Trevor Slattery as Chief Technology Officer.

As Chief Technology Officer, Slattery will work with illumicell AI’s engineering and product teams to shape the company’s technical architecture and help build a secure, scalable foundation for its broader machine-readable biology platform.

“Regulated AI is not a space where cybersecurity, quality and regulatory strategy can be bolted on at the end,” said Slattery. “We have the opportunity to build these disciplines directly into the architecture from day one. That is how we move quickly, earn trust and create a platform capable of scaling across clinical indications.”

Slattery is a technology executive operating at the intersection of AI, machine learning and cybersecurity, with deep experience in regulated medical technology. He has held C-suite roles across technology and operations, as well as senior sales leadership positions, giving him end-to-end experience across product development, engineering, compliance and commercialization.

Across his previous roles, Slattery has supported work associated with more than 250 FDA submissions spanning 510(k), De Novo, PMA, HDE and IDE pathways. His technical background includes penetration testing, threat modeling, machine-learning pipelines, cloud infrastructure and data practices designed for FDA-regulated environments.

Before joining illumicell AI, Slattery held senior leadership roles at Blue Goat Cyber, including Chief Technology Officer, Vice President of Sales and Chief Operating Officer. He has also co-hosted a medical device cybersecurity podcast and regularly speaks at industry conferences.

Michel Bielecki, MD, MPH, Co-founder and CEO of illumicell AI, first met Slattery at a MedTech conference in Shanghai.

“I met Trevor in Shanghai over a glass of baijiu. He introduced himself as an white hat hacker, and everyone at the table suddenly became much more protective of their phones,” said Bielecki. “The joke broke the ice, but what followed was a serious conversation about the future of regulated technology. Trevor will help us execute with efficiency while building the technical and regulatory foundation required for the broader platform we envision.”

illumicell AI is developing a cellular imaging platform designed to scan and analyze more of each biological sample at once, capture cellular movement and transform biofluids into structured, machine-readable diagnostic data.

Its first application is male fertility diagnostics, where clinical decisions are still shaped by outdated technologies, manual workflows and operator variability. The company’s broader objective is to extend its platform across biological samples and clinical applications.

“Microscopes were built for the human eye,” said Jeyla Sadikova, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of illumicell AI. “We are building imaging systems for a future in which biology can be read objectively by machines. Trevor is exactly the kind of technical leader required to help turn that ambition into a secure, scalable and regulation-ready platform.”

About illumicell AI

illumicell AI is building a cellular imaging platform that combines proprietary 3D imaging and AI to make biological samples machine-readable. The company's first indication is male fertility diagnostics, with a focus on low-count semen samples where existing automated analyzers can fail and clinical decisions are most sensitive. Its broader platform is designed to extend across biofluids, including immune cells, urine and cerebrospinal fluid, turning live cellular behavior into diagnostic datasets.

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