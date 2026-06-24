DEC Announces Annual Temporary Closure of Two Shellfishing Areas

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the temporary closure of two shellfishing areas on the north shore of Long Island during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday period. These closures are imposed during busy holidays to protect public health from potentially contaminated shellfish associated with increased boating activity. Boaters are reminded to use pump-out facilities to help protect these waters.

Since 1995, DEC has designated these areas as temporarily uncertified for the harvest of shellfish during the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. During peak holiday periods, discharges from marine sanitation devices (toilets) may contaminate nearby shellfish beds with pathogenic bacteria or viruses, rendering the shellfish unsafe for human consumption.

DEC will designate the following areas, on the north shore of Long Island, as closed to the harvest of shellfish beginning at sunrise on July 2, and continuing through July 8:

445 acres in a section of Oyster Bay Harbor, Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County; and

in a section of Oyster Bay Harbor, Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County; and 261 acres in northern Port Jefferson Harbor, Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County.

Shellfish harvesting is expected to resume in these areas on July 9. If poor weather causes fewer boaters to visit these areas, DEC may rescind the closure and reopen the areas for harvesting earlier. A recorded message advising the public about temporary closures of any shellfishing areas in New York State is accessible 24 hours a day by calling (631) 444-0480. The recorded message also advises harvesters when such areas have reopened. Information, including maps showing the affected areas, is available on DEC’s website.

Boaters should be aware that Oyster Bay Harbor and Port Jefferson Harbor are designated as no-discharge zones in their entirety. A no-discharge zone is a designated body of water where the discharge of treated or untreated boat sewage is prohibited. Boaters in these areas should utilize the following pump-out facilities:

Oyster Bay Harbor (West Harbor, Town of Oyster Bay): One pump-out boat is operated by the Town of Oyster Bay at no cost to boaters. Hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends. Contact the pump-out boat via marine radio VHF channel 9 or by cell phone at (516) 375-9864 . In addition, the Town provides two pump-out stations on floats near the Oyster Bay Marine Center and Waterfront Park and a land-based pump-out in the Town marina at Theodore Roosevelt Park; and

One pump-out boat is operated by the Town of Oyster Bay at no cost to boaters. Hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends. Contact the pump-out boat via marine radio or by cell phone at . In addition, the Town provides two pump-out stations on floats near the Oyster Bay Marine Center and Waterfront Park and a land-based pump-out in the Town marina at Theodore Roosevelt Park; and Port Jefferson Harbor (Town of Brookhaven): The Town of Brookhaven operates a pump-out boat (no fee) in Port Jefferson Harbor. Hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Boaters may contact the Town's pump-out boat via marine radio VHF channel 73. In addition, the Town provides a pump-out station on its transient dock, east of the boat launch ramp, west of the charter fishing vessels.

A full list of No Discharge Zones in New York State, including other Long Island waters, can be found on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website.View the Temporary Shellfish Closures maps on DEC's website.