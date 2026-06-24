Off the Beaten Path Launches New Great Lakes Northwoods Small Group Adventure

Isle Royale, the second-largest island in the Great Lakes, lies anchored out in Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world. Isle Royale National Park encompasses the entire island, plus its surrounding 450 smaller islands

Splendid Superior Itinerary Explores the Apostle Islands, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Remote Isle Royale National Park

This is a journey for travelers who are drawn to national parks, remote landscapes and stories that reveal how people and place are connected. Splendid Superior offers something truly special.” — Cory Lawrence, President & CEO of Off the Beaten Path

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off the Beaten Path, a leader in immersive, experience-driven travel, has announced the launch of its newest Small Group Adventure: Splendid Superior, a 9-day, 8-night journey through the Great Lakes Northwoods that connects travelers with the remote wilderness, rich maritime history and quiet magic of Lake Superior.

The new itinerary takes guests from Duluth, Minnesota, through the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Isle Royale National Park, one of the least-visited national parks in the United States. Designed for travelers seeking wild landscapes, meaningful interpretation and seamless logistics, Splendid Superior offers a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most storied freshwater regions through the lens of expert naturalists and local insight.

“Lake Superior has a presence unlike anywhere else in North America,” said Cory Lawrence, president and CEO of Off the Beaten Path. “This journey was designed to help travelers slow down, listen to the landscape and experience the Great Lakes Northwoods in a way that feels deeply connected, from the maritime history of Duluth and the Apostle Islands to the solitude and wildlife of Isle Royale National Park.”

The itinerary begins in the historic lakeside city of Duluth before continuing to Bayfield, Wisconsin, where travelers board a scenic cruise through the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Guests will explore sandstone cliffs, sea caves, beaches, lighthouses and the maritime stories that have shaped life along Lake Superior for generations.

From there, the journey continues into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with time in Copper Harbor before a ferry crossing to Isle Royale National Park. Accessible only by boat or seaplane, Isle Royale is a rugged archipelago of forests, rocky ridges, hidden inland lakes and more than 450 surrounding islands. Guests will spend three nights at Rock Harbor Lodge, allowing for an immersive exploration of the park’s trails, inland waters, lighthouse history and remarkable wildlife.

Highlights of Splendid Superior include but are not limited to:

• Scenic exploration of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, including sandstone cliffs, sea caves, beaches and historic lighthouses

• A three-night immersion on Isle Royale National Park, one of the country’s most remote and least-visited national parks

• Guided hikes, naturalist interpretation, optional canoeing and kayaking, and time to experience Lake Superior’s wild shoreline

• Insight into Isle Royale’s famous moose and wolf population study, one of the longest-running predator-prey studies in the world

• Exploration of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, including Keweenaw National Historical Park and the region’s rich copper mining history

• Distinctive lodging, including a restored 1880s brewery complex in Duluth, a boutique hotel in Bayfield and a national park lodge on Isle Royale

True to Off the Beaten Path’s travel philosophy, Splendid Superior balances active outdoor exploration with cultural and historical connection. Travelers will learn about the region’s Indigenous copper history, Great Lakes shipping routes, lighthouse heritage and the ecological forces that continue to shape Isle Royale and the surrounding Northwoods.

“This is not simply a tour of Lake Superior,” Lawrence added. “It is a journey into the soul of a place where water, wilderness, wildlife and history are inseparable. For travelers who are drawn to national parks, remote landscapes and stories that reveal how people and place are connected, Splendid Superior offers something truly special.”

The Splendid Superior Small Group Adventure is now open for booking for 2027 departures, with trip dates available June 28–July 6, August 28–September 5 and September 7–15. Pricing begins at $8,595 per person, based on double occupancy, with a maximum group size of 16 travelers.

Off the Beaten Path invites travelers to learn more about their award-winning tours at offthebeatenpath.com. Please call 800-445-2995 or email info@offthebeatenpath.com to begin planning your adventure today.

About Off the Beaten Path

Off the Beaten Path is a dedicated travel company in Bozeman, Montana, committed to offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences. Our mission of changing lives through exceptional travel experiences drives us to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients, operating partners, and communities. Join us off the beaten path, at the confluence of journey and destination, where the heart of the traveler meets the soul of the place.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.