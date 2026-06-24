Branded Hospitality Partners with David Energy to Help NYC Restaurants and Businesses Cut Utility Bills Guaranteed

Restaurants operate on razor-thin margins, and energy is one of those costs that operators too often accept as fixed, it doesn't have to be” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality, the hospitality-focused media and investment platform at the intersection of restaurants, innovation, and industry leadership, today announced a new partnership with David Energy, the energy provider helping New York City businesses lower their electricity bills, guaranteed.Electricity costs for NYC businesses have climbed 37% over the last five years, and restaurants, with their energy-intensive kitchens, refrigeration, lighting, and HVAC demands, feel that pressure more than most. David Energy has built a model specifically designed to fight back. The company provides free, plug-in batteries to business locations, charging them when power is cheap and discharging when it's expensive, passing the savings directly to operators, with zero capital cost, zero operational disruption, and full transparency on what they're saving every single month."Restaurants operate on razor-thin margins, and energy is one of those costs that operators too often accept as fixed, it doesn't have to be," said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and host of The Hospitality Hangout podcast. "What David Energy has figured out is genuinely smart: a model that's good for the operator's bottom line, good for the grid, and frankly just good business. When I see a company already working with some of the best restaurant names in New York City and delivering real, measurable savings, that gets my attention. We're excited to be in their corner."David Energy's approach is built around alignment, the company only wins when its customers save. Its batteries are installed, maintained, and monitored entirely by the David Energy team, requiring no action from the operator. Clients receive a clear monthly comparison of what they paid versus what they would have paid the utility, making the value immediately visible. The company has been recognized by Time magazine among the top 250 sustainability-focused companies in the U.S. and has been featured in Fast Company, The Guardian, and Canary Media for its innovative approach to urban energy management.The partnership reflects a conviction shared by both organizations: that the restaurant industry deserves better tools, better partners, and better economics , and that finding innovative solutions to the operational challenges operators face every day is exactly what moves the industry forward.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is a New York-based hospitality media and investment platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across the restaurant and foodservice industry. Through The Hospitality Hangout podcast, strategic advisory work, and an extensive network of operators, investors, and technology leaders, Branded serves as a connector and amplifier for the people and companies driving the future of hospitality. Learn more at brandedstrategic.com.About David EnergyDavid Energy is the only energy provider helping New York City businesses beat their utility bill every month , guaranteed. The company provides free, plug-in batteries that charge when electricity is cheap and discharge when it's expensive, lowering costs with no capital investment, no operational disruption, and complete savings transparency. David Energy's model is fully aligned with its customers: if costs don't go down, neither does David Energy's bottom line. Ranked among the top 250 sustainability-focused companies in the U.S. by Time magazine, David Energy is expanding its footprint across New York City and beyond. Learn more at davidenergy.com.

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