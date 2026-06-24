Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Overcoming Self-Doubt, Cognitive Traffic Jams, and Showing Up Fully

Mindset Coach Pam Aks shares practical strategies for understanding self-doubt, navigating cognitive traffic jams, and building confidence.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched Move On If You Can't Take the Fullness of Who I Am, a masterclass featuring Pam Aks, founder of What's Within U, Certified Neuroscience-Informed Mindset Coach, and Director of Training for the Executive and Professional Coach Certification Program at the University of Texas at Dallas.Why So Many Women Hold Themselves BackMost confidence challenges don't begin with a lack of ability.They begin with the stories we tell ourselves.Whether it's speaking up in a meeting, raising rates, setting boundaries, pursuing a new opportunity, or sharing a bold idea, many women find themselves second-guessing their instincts just when they're ready to move forward. Despite having the skills, experience, and qualifications to succeed, they hesitate, shrink, or talk themselves out of taking action.These moments often feel deeply personal, but according to Aks, they are rooted in something much larger: the brain's natural tendency to prioritize safety over growth.When faced with situations that feel emotionally or socially risky, the brain activates protective patterns designed to help avoid discomfort, rejection, criticism, or failure. Those patterns often appear as self-doubt, overthinking, perfectionism, people-pleasing, or the feeling of not being enough.Over time, these recurring thought patterns can impact confidence, decision-making, visibility, resilience, and personal fulfillment.Understanding what's happening beneath the surface is the first step toward breaking the cycle.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing from practical neuroscience, mindset coaching, and more than two decades of coaching and teaching experience, Aks introduces participants to the concept of cognitive traffic jams—mental patterns that create stress, hesitation, self-doubt, and second-guessing when people are preparing to do something meaningful.Through relatable examples, practical exercises, and actionable strategies, participants learn how to recognize these patterns before they derail important conversations, decisions, and opportunities.Participants will learn:A relatable understanding of what is happening in the brain when limiting stories create feelings of self-doubt and inadequacyHow to recognize cognitive traffic jams before they hijack decisions, conversations, and opportunitiesWhy the brain often prioritizes safety over growth when facing visibility, leadership, and changeThe connection between physical stress responses and negative thought patternsPractical techniques for interrupting unhelpful mental narrativesEasy-to-use experiments for showing up more confidently in conversations, visibility moments, and leadership opportunitiesStrategies for building self-trust without overwhelming the nervous systemTools for navigating uncertainty, discomfort, and growth with greater confidence and clarityThe masterclass also provides participants with practical frameworks for identifying the stories that hold them back, understanding how those storiesinfluence behavior, and creating new pathways for action that support authentic growth and self-expression.Why This Matters NowIn an increasingly demanding professional environment, many high-achieving women find themselves stuck in cycles of overthinking, perfectionism, people-pleasing, and chronic self-doubt despite having the experience and expertise to succeed.At the same time, conversations around burnout, resilience, confidence, and mental well-being continue to gain momentum as professionals seek sustainable ways to grow without sacrificing themselves in the process.Aks' work focuses on helping individuals understand the brain's tendency to prioritize safety over growth and provides practical tools for updating outdated mental patterns that no longer serve them. By understanding the neuroscience behind confidence, resilience, and decision-making, participants can move beyond self-limiting beliefs and create lasting change.As Aks teaches throughout the session, confidence is not the absence of fear. It is the willingness to understand what is happening internally and move forward anyway. By learning to recognize and navigate cognitive traffic jams, individuals can stop shrinking themselves and begin embracing the fullness of who they are.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: Influential Women Masterclasses

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