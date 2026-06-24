MEDIA ALERT: Following the Presidents Executive Order signed this week White House CTO Discusses New US Quantum Strategy

Ethan Klein, U.S. Chief Technology Officer and Associate Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Press are invited to cover a fireside chat featuring Dr. Ethan Klein, U.S. CTO and Associate Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

"Having the US CTO reflects the importance of the conversations taking place between government, academia and industry leaders." said Laurence Coldicott, Senior Content Director at Quantum.Tech World” — Laurence Coldicott, Senior Content Director at Quantum.Tech World

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the press are invited to attend and cover a special fireside chat featuring Dr. Ethan Klein, U.S. Chief Technology Officer and Associate Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, at Quantum.Tech World 2026, taking place at Encore Boston Harbor on June 25–26.

Following President Donald Trump's Executive Order signed this week accelerating America's quantum technology agenda, Dr. Klein will share the White House's perspective on U.S. quantum strategy in one of the first public discussions following the announcement.

MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND:

WHAT:

Exclusive Fireside Chat: The White House Perspective on Quantum Technology Strategy

WHO:

• Dr. Ethan Klein, U.S. Chief Technology Officer and Associate Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

• More than 150 speakers from government, industry, academia, and national laboratories

WHEN:

Thursday, June 25, 2026

5:00 PM

WHERE:

Encore Boston Harbor

Everett, Massachusetts

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the United States accelerates investment in quantum computing, communications, sensing, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing technologies, Quantum.Tech World 2026 has become one of the largest gatherings of quantum leaders in the world.

The event brings together more than 1,500 attendees from enterprise organizations, government agencies, U.S. National Laboratories, academia, and leading hardware and software companies. Representatives from all 17 U.S. National Laboratories are expected to attend.

Additional headline speakers include:

• Paul Dabbar, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce

• Peter Shor, pioneering quantum computing researcher

• John Martinis, quantum physicist and technology leader

• Kimberly Budil, Director, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

• Kathy Yelick, computer scientist and HPC pioneer

On Friday, June 26 at 10:50 AM, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will deliver remarks on the Commonwealth's leadership role in quantum innovation and advanced technology development.

The expo & conference also features leaders from IBM, IonQ, D-Wave, Mastercard, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Verizon, Moderna, Cleveland Clinic, and other organizations advancing next-generation computing and cybersecurity.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Credentialed media may request interviews with speakers, industry leaders, researchers, sponsors, and event organizers.

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:

• White House quantum strategy fireside chat

• Executive keynote presentations

• Quantum technology demonstrations

• Industry and government leaders from across the quantum ecosystem

• Networking among leading researchers, policymakers, and Fortune 500 executives

MEDIA REGISTRATION:

Members of the media wishing to attend should register using the Press Pass link and reply to this invitation to be added to the approved media list and receive the official press pack.

Early confirmation is encouraged to facilitate interview scheduling and introductions to key speakers and sponsors.

About Quantum.Tech World 2026

Quantum.Tech World 2026 is the leading global event for quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing. The conference convenes government leaders, enterprise executives, researchers, investors, and technology innovators to discuss the future of the quantum economy.

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