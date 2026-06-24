Bellalaser Expands Services With Nordlys® System by Candela Across Both Brooklyn Locations

Cindy Ayala and Elin Oliveri of Bellalaser with Nordlys® by Candela

The award-winning Nordlys® system brings advanced IPL and laser treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, and more to Greenpoint and Bay Ridge.

At Bellalaser, we have spent more than 25 years helping clients feel confident in their skin.” — Cindy Ayala

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellalaser , a laser hair removal and skin care studio with two Brooklyn locations serving clients since 1998, has added the Nordlys® system by Candela , a multi-application platform for cosmetic laser treatments. The Nordlysdevice is now available at both the Greenpoint and Bay Ridge studios, delivering precise, targeted light and laser treatments using technology designed to protect the skin. With minimal downtime, treatments are well-suited for clients seeking natural-looking results without invasive procedures."At Bellalaser, we have spent more than 25 years helping clients feel confident in their skin," said Cindy Ayala, owner of Bellalaser. "Adding the Nordlysat both of our Brooklyn locations expands what we can offer well beyond laser hair removal. Now we can address a much wider range of skin concerns our clients have been asking about, with the same trusted care they have always expected from us."What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, Nordlysis an FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser and non-ablative fractional lasers. This combination allows providers to address a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision and minimal discomfort, often during a single visit.Key Treatments Available:• SWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): Targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage, age spots, freckles and vascular issues including diffuse facial redness and rosacea with high precision.• Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser: Treats vascular lesions such as leg veins, venous lakes and port wine stains.• Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 and 1940 nm): Addresses skin texture, tone and pigmentation with low downtime. The 1940 nm laser has been demonstrated in an epigenetic study to support improved skin health.• Light & Bright™ Treatment: A combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation, targeting pigmentation, uneven tone, redness and early signs of aging.Skin Concerns the NordlysSystem Can AddressThe Nordlyssystem is designed to treat a range of concerns across various skin types, including:• Brown spots and sun damage• Redness and broken capillaries• Rosacea and facial flushing• Uneven skin tone and dullness• Fine lines and wrinkles• Acne• Vascular lesionsTreatments are tailored to each client's skin condition and goals, typically with minimal downtime and visible improvements over a course of sessions.Why Choose Nordlysat Bellalaser• Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research• Comfortable treatments with little to no downtime• Customizable for different skin types and concerns• Precision treatments that can combine technologies in a single session• Trusted by leading aesthetics providers worldwide• Featured on NBC's Today Show"Our clients live full lives in New York City. They want real results without having to take time off or disrupt their routine," said Ayala. "The Nordlyshelps us meet that goal."To learn more about Nordlystreatments at Bellalaser or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit www.bellalaserny.com , call our Greenpoint studio at (718) 389-2491, or call our Bay Ridge studio at (718) 238-7982.About BellalaserBellalaser is a licensed laser hair removal and skin care studio with two Brooklyn locations. Founded in 1998, Bellalaser has served clients in Greenpoint at 680 Manhattan Avenue (Brooklyn, N.Y. 11222) and in Bay Ridge at 271 86th Street (Brooklyn, N.Y. 11209). The studio offers laser hair removal across all treatment areas , customized facials, microneedling, chemical peels, HydroFacial and now advanced Nordlyslaser treatments at both locations. With laser-certified and licensed estheticians, Bellalaser is committed to delivering personalized care in a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment. Visit www.bellalaserny.com

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