Orderful Raises $35 Million Series C to Grow AI-Native EDI Infrastructure and Expand Global Trading Partner Network

Orderful raises $35M

Koch Disruptive Technologies leads round with participation from NewRoad Capital to transform how enterprises connect, trade and grow

EDI has been broken for 40+ years. Not because the problem was unsolvable, but because no one was willing to rebuild it from the ground up. With Mosaic, we did. ” — Erik Kiser, founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orderful , the AI-native EDI platform built to replace decades of manual integration work with intelligent, automated infrastructure, today announced it has closed a $35 million Series C funding round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), with continued participation from NewRoad Capital. The round brings Orderful's total funding to $85 million, with previous investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Initialized Capital, 9Yards Capital, Flume Ventures, NFI Ventures, and GLP Capital Partners.The capital will fund capabilities that have long been absent from the EDI industry, including complete visibility into trading data, the ability to act on it in real time, and the intelligence to turn it into decisions that protect margins and drive growth. What Orderful has made possible today, adding a trading partner instantly, is quickly becoming the floor that the rest of the EDI industry will be measured against, and the future of modern EDI will be defined by the depth of intelligence and insight a platform puts in the hands of the businesses that depend on it.Processing over 6 billion EDI transactions in the last 9 years across a network spanning more than 50,000 unique trading partner requirements, Orderful has built the scale and intelligence to tackle the complexity that has defined the industry for decades. For retailers, brands, and logistics providers, that means new trading relationships that generate revenue faster, supply chains that run with fewer disruptions and errors, and the operational freedom to grow without EDI becoming a bottleneck.The December 2025 launch of Mosaic , Orderful's AI-native EDI platform, marked a turning point for the industry. Mosaic eliminates the manual mapping work that has historically consumed months of IT resources, compressing partner onboarding to hours and days compared to industry standards of months. This is enabled by our canonical API that can communicate with the entire EDI ecosystem through a single integration. Trained, context-rich AI reads each trading partner's specification document, generates compliant guidelines and maps, and maintains those guidelines and maps even as specifications change.“Mosaic truly meets the complexity of modern commerce," said Erik Kiser, founder and CEO of Orderful. "EDI has been broken for 40+ years. Not because the problem was unsolvable, but because no one was willing to rebuild it from the ground up. With Mosaic, we did. Long implementations, custom mappings, and chargebacks are over. This raise with KDT lets us bring that reality to every corner of global commerce, and I've never been more confident we're the team to do it.”Koch Disruptive Technologies led the round based on its conviction that Orderful’s approach to modernizing EDI infrastructure addresses longstanding industry complexity. KDT provides flexible capital and access to the broader Koch network of commercial partners and subject matter experts, creating meaningful paths for Orderful to accelerate its enterprise partnerships.“KDT invests in principled entrepreneurs building technologies that improve critical systems and workflows,” said Jon Chisholm, managing director at Koch Disruptive Technologies. “Erik and the Orderful team have built something rare: a modern, AI-native platform that solves a real, persistent challenge at the center of global trade. We see an opportunity to leverage the broader Koch network to support the team as they scale and expand their commercial partnerships.”Existing investor NewRoad Capital co-led the round, deepening its commitment to the company's long-term vision. “The Mosaic launch was a meaningful inflection point, one that reinforced everything we envisioned when we first partnered with the Orderful team. The opportunity ahead, connecting the world's trading partners through modern infrastructure, is even larger than we anticipated, and we have full confidence they are the team to realize it,” said Gregoire Lehmann, partner at NewRoad Capital.“The supply chain technology sector has needed a platform that matches the intelligence and speed of the businesses running on top of it,” said Brian Roberts, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “Orderful is building exactly that, and with this capital, they have the runway to expand those capabilities into every layer of how enterprises manage their trading relationships. The combination of AI-native architecture, a growing partner network, and world-class execution makes Orderful one of the most compelling infrastructure investments in logistics technology today.”

One Integration. Every Trading Partner. No Maintenance. | Mosaic by Orderful

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