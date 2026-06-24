Timor-Leste Presents Social Inclusion Policies at the Conference of the States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Tue. 23 of June of 2026, 16:14h

The Vice Minister of Social Solidarity and Inclusion, Céu Brites, represented Timor-Leste at the 19th Conference of the States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP19), held June 9th–10th, 2026, at United Nations Headquarters in New York, where she presented the country’s policies and progress in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.

At the conference’s opening session, held on June 9th, the Vice Minister delivered Timor-Leste’s national statement to the United Nations General Assembly, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which the country ratified in 2023.

In her remarks, she highlighted the progress achieved through the National Policy for the Inclusion and Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the National Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities 2021–2030, and the National Social Protection Strategy. She also mentioned the introduction in 2026 of the Budget Allocation for Disability Inclusion, aimed at integrating the disability perspective into the planning and allocation of public resources.

On June 10th, the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion, together with the Permanent Mission of Timor-Leste to the United Nations, organised a side event on the theme “The Government of Timor-Leste’s Policy on Social Inclusion.”

Vice Minister Céu Brites delivered the keynote address, and Timor-Leste’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares, moderated the session. Representatives of States Parties to the Convention, academics, civil society organisations, and development partners attended the event.

During the event, national policies, and strategic tools guiding government action in areas such as social protection, education, inclusive rehabilitation services, accessibility, and disability-sensitive budget planning were presented. Experiences were also shared regarding the implementation of the National Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities 2021–2030 and the preparation of Timor-Leste’s initial report to the Convention Committee.

The event was supported by Portugal’s Secretary of State for Social Action and Inclusion, Clara Marques Mendes, and Australia’s Assistant Secretary for Gender Equality, Disability, and Social Inclusion, Sally-Anne Henry, who shared their perspectives on advancing the rights of people with disabilities and on cooperation with Timor-Leste in this area.

A video was also shown about the Self-Sustaining Businesses program, an initiative of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion that supports people with disabilities in starting their own businesses.

On the sidelines of the conference, Vice Minister Céu Brites also attended a reception hosted by Austria on June 9th, accompanied by Licínio M. Branco, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Timor-Leste to the United Nations. During the meeting, best practices for promoting the human rights of persons with disabilities were shared, and opportunities to strengthen cooperation with international partners in this area were discussed.

The national delegation also included the National Director for Persons with Disabilities, staff from the Secretariat of the National Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities, members of the Vice Minister’s Office, and representatives of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Inclusion’s communications team.

Timor-Leste’s participation in COSP19 provided an opportunity to present the results achieved in implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and to strengthen international cooperation for the inclusion and protection of the rights of persons with disabilities.