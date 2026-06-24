GWG Holdings L Bond Losses: Investment Fraud Lawyers Continues Nationwide Investor Recovery Effort

Haselkorn & Thibaut Investment Fraud Lawyers InvestmentFraud awyers.com

Potential claims for retail investors who purchased GWG L Bonds from brokerage firms, investment advisory firms, and through financial advisor recommendations.

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., operating as Investment Fraud Lawyers , is continuing its nationwide review of retail investor losses and damages tied to GWG Holdings, Inc. L Bond investments. The firm is evaluating potential claims for retail investors who bought GWG L Bonds through brokerage firms, investment advisory firms, or through recommendations from financial advisors. Most GWG bond investors are facing steep losses due to the GWG Chapter 11 bankruptcy which converted most bond investor holdings into a Wind Down Trust interest (WDT) that has resulted in little recovery for most investors.The review in most cases focuses on whether GWG L Bond investment recommendations met industry standards and regulatory obligations. This includes suitability, best interests, proper risk disclosure, adequate product due diligence, and reasonable compliance with supervisory responsibilities.The law firm has also monitored various public filings including various court filings and related proceedings, including Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Case No. 23-03209, to determine how the GWG bankruptcy developments and WDT holdings may affect investor claims for damages against the selling firms.In some cases, the speculative GWG L bonds were recommended to moderate or low risk investors who were seeking safety of principal and a relative secure income stream.Free case review for GWG L Bond investorsInvestors who bought GWG L Bonds and want to understand their legal rights can contact Haselkorn & Thibaut for a free, confidential case review. Call 1-888-885-7162 or visit GWG Holdings Investment Fraud Lawsuit | FINRA Claims For L Bonds Background on GWG Holdings and L BondsGWG Holdings raised capital by issuing L Bonds, alternative investments that typically paid higher yields than many traditional fixed-income products. Independent broker-dealers and financial advisors marketed and sold these bonds primarily to retail investors.In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. After the filing, many investors faced suspended interest payments, limited liquidity, redemption restrictions, and uncertainty about principal recovery. Many bondholders later received interests in a wind-down trust through the bankruptcy process.Some investors, including retirees and others seeking income and low risk or capital preservation, have raised concerns that the risks, illiquidity, and complexity of GWG L Bonds were not fully explained or did not match their investment objectives and risk tolerance.Ongoing review of public litigationPublic court records show some potential continued litigation tied to the GWG bankruptcy and he WDT. Recent reports describe disputes involving mediation issues and motions filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, but nothing appears to indicate a material payout to the WDT holders in the near future.These bankruptcy proceedings are separate from individual investor claims against brokerage firms and advisors. Haselkorn & Thibaut monitors them as part of its broader review of matters affecting GWG investors.Key issues under reviewThe firm’s review includes:• Suitability of recommendations, including whether GWG L Bonds were in the retail investor customer’s best interest, fit an investor’s age, finances, objectives, liquidity needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.• Risk and liquidity disclosures, including information about issuer-specific risks, financial condition, redemption limits, and possible payment interruptions.• Concentration concerns, including whether investors were over-concentrated in GWG L Bonds or other alternative investments.• Due diligence and supervision, including whether brokerage firms performed reasonable product reviews, trained advisors adequately, and maintained proper supervisory procedures.Potential recovery options for investorsDepending on the facts, investors may have claims against the brokerage firms and advisors that recommended or sold GWG L Bonds. These claims can exist regardless of the bankruptcy outcome.Potential recovery paths include:• FINRA arbitration claims involving unsuitable recommendations, inadequate disclosures, excessive concentration, or supervisory failures.• Court litigation where appropriate under applicable law.• Recovery of principal losses, suspended or unpaid interest, and other damages supported by the evidence.Why investors should act nowFINRA eligibility rules, statutes of limitation, and other filing deadlines may limit the time to pursue claims. Acting promptly can help preserve account records, communications, and other evidence that may be important to a recovery.About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., operating as Investment Fraud LawyersHaselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., operating as Investment Fraud Lawyers, is a national investor-rights law firm representing individuals in disputes with brokerage firms and investment advisors. The firm handles securities arbitration before FINRA and related litigation, with experience in alternative investments, private placements, non-traded products, and other complex offerings.The partners are former Wall Street defense attorneys. They spent decades defending major financial institutions and now use that insider knowledge to fight aggressively for individual investors. The firm reports a 98% success rate in investor claims and FINRA arbitrations, 95+ years of combined securities law experience, and involvement in over $520 million of securities cases. Haselkorn & Thibaut holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, Super Lawyers designations, and a 5.0-star client review average.ContactInvestors can learn more at GWG Holdings Investment Fraud Lawsuit | FINRA Claims For L B or call 1-888-885-7162 for a free case review.Media ContactInvestment Fraud Lawyers1-888-885-7162investmentfraudlawyers.comOffice LocationsFlorida (Main Office):790 Juno Ocean Walk, Ste 501-CJuno Beach, FL 33408(561) 556-2203New York:Park Avenue Center125 Park Ave, 25th FlNew York, NY 10017(332) 286-4055Arizona:Camelback Commons4742 N 24th St, Ste 300Phoenix, AZ 85016(623) 244-6902Texas:5100 Westheimer Rd, Ste 200Houston, TX 77056(832) 558-7436North Carolina:1903 N Harrison Ave, Ste 200Cary, NC 27513(984) 422-3645Disclaimer: This press release is based on publicly available information and ongoing proceedings. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. No allegations of wrongdoing are made unless established through adjudication, settlement, or regulatory action. Every case is unique, and results depend on individual facts and circumstances.

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