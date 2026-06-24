ICE Seeking Fine of More Than $250,000 Against Immigration Attorney for Allegedly Filing Fraudulent Asylum Claims

ICE alleges that this attorney has prepared and filed 64 false documents claiming asylum for his clients

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced its intention to pursue a fine of more than $250,000 against an immigration attorney who allegedly filed false asylum claims on behalf of his clients.

On June 22, HSI announced FIVE Notices of Intent to Fine against Attorney Vinod Doddamani, who operates a nationwide practice in which he mostly represents Indian nationals and files asylum applications on their behalf before the immigration courts. In support of the asylum claims, he files alien declarations that are identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the alleged persecution.

In total, there are 32 immigration cases in which ICE alleges that Doddamani prepared and filed 64 fraudulent documents. ICE is seeking the maximum fine of $255,232.

Attorney Vinod Doddamani

“Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of Americans by overwhelming our burdened immigration system and delaying the removal of dangerous criminal aliens,” said DHS General Counsel James Percival. “For too long, immigration attorneys have not been held to the same ethical standard as other attorneys. Under President Trump, this will no longer be tolerated. ICE is seeking a fine of more than $250,000 from attorney Vinod Doddamani. By holding him accountable, we are sending a message to other immigration attorneys who engage in fraud across the country: your days of abusing and defrauding our immigration system are over.”

The announcement is in line with a prior directive by DHS General Counsel James Percival in May to take additional steps to crack down on fraudulent asylum claims.

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