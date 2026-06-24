ICE Arrests Illegal Alien in Maryland Who Overstayed Visa After Visiting Disney World

This illegal alien’s history includes a conviction for assault and an arrest for sex offense

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien who overstayed his visa to visit Disney World, and who has a criminal history that includes assault and sex offense.

On June 19, a targeted enforcement operation in Silver Spring, Maryland arrested Alejandro Saul Rico, a criminal illegal alien from Argentina, whose criminal history includes a conviction for assault and an arrest for third-degree sex offense in Maryland.

Alejandro Saul Rico

Rico admitted that his family entered the United States on a tourist visa in Miami, Florida and traveled to Disney World. The family overstayed their visa in violation of our nation’s laws.

“This criminal illegal alien overstayed his visa after visiting Disney World, has been convicted of assault, and has a prior arrest for a sex offense,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Too many illegal aliens believe they can overstay a visa, disappear into the interior of the country, and avoid the consequences of violating our immigration laws. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are restoring integrity to our visa programs and ensuring visas are not used as a one-way ticket for criminals to come to our country and exploit our laws.”

In 2006, Rico was granted a B1 visitor visa that expired in 2016. He remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

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