Criminal Illegal Alien Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Raping Corpse on New York Subway

DHS calls on Governor Hochul and New York sanctuary politicians to not release this criminal from jail following his prison sentence and instead turn him over to ICE to be removed from the country

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after a criminal illegal alien was sentenced to 5 years in prison for raping a corpse on a New York City subway last year.

On June 17, 2026, Felix Jeronimo-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing and raping the corpse of a man who had died on the subway in April of 2025.

The defendant: Felix Jeronimo-Rojas

According to local reporting, the victim was 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, who boarded the R train near Whitehall Street station before losing consciousness and dying on a bench in the subway car. About three hours later, Jeronimo-Rojas boarded the car and, upon noticing that Gonzalez was unconscious, began sexually assaulting his corpse while rummaging through his pockets.

The victim: Jorge Gonzalez, 37

Jeronimo-Rojas turned himself in to the authorities three weeks after the crime, after surveillance footage of the incident was circulated. He was initially charged with rape and grand larceny. ICE lodged a detainer for Jeronimo-Rojas on April 30, 2025.

Jeronimo-Rojas had previously illegally entered the country FOUR times in 1998 and 1999, voluntarily returning to Mexico each time after he was encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol. He then illegally entered the country for a FIFTH time at an unknown date and location.

“This sicko robbed and raped the corpse of a dead man on a New York City subway," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE lodged a detainer asking Governor Kathy Hochul and New York sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien after his prison sentence. We need cooperation from sanctuary politicians to ensure depraved criminals like this are not released into our communities.”

As of December 1, 2025, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens since January 20. The crimes of these aliens include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drugs offenses, 300 weapons offenses, and 207 sexual predatory offenses.

As of December 1, 2025, 7,113 aliens in the custody of a New York jurisdiction have an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

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