WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Attempted Kidnappers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for sexual conduct against a child less than 13 years old, forcible lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, sex assault – force / coercion, attempted felony kidnapping, and other grotesque crimes.

“Yesterday, the NICE men and women of ICE arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, attempted kidnappers, and other violent public safety threats from our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Sanctuary politicians and leftist agitators must stop smearing ICE, who are just doing their job and making America safe again. ICE is nice.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Adrian De Jesus-Maldonado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual conduct against a child less than 13 years old in Bronx, New York.

Ebodio Robles-Miguel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for forcible lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Santa Barbara, California.

Carlos Humberto Perez-Soza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sex assault – force / coercion in Essex County, New Jersey.

Esteban Lozano-Cuestas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted felony kidnapping in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

Jairo Calderon-Larrain, a criminal illegal alien from Chile, convicted for second-degree burglary, second-degree felony conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, and larceny in Wake County, North Carolina.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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