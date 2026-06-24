Americase International Launches Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety at Industry Event in Annapolis

Expert Panel Moderated by Former PHMSA Leader Features UN/PHMSA Alumni, OEM Executives & Data Center Insights; Draws 114 Industry Leaders.

Data centers and hyperscalers are deploying lithium batteries at unprecedented speed, but many facilities were never designed for the fire and infrastructure risks this introduces.” — Chris Egloff, CRO of Americase International and co-author

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase International, a leading provider of custom packaging, testing, and regulatory consulting solutions for hazardous materials and high-value goods, including lithium-ion batteries, announced the successful launch of its new book, Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety, which debuted as the #1 new release in Amazon’s Technology, Health and Safety category.

The book was launched during an industry event held June 18 at Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis, Maryland. The evening featured author presentations, a moderated expert panel, audience Q&A, the official book unveiling and signing, presentation of an Industry Leader Lifetime Achievement Award, and a networking reception.

The event attracted 65 in-person attendees and 49 virtual participants representing government regulators, manufacturers, engineers, data center operators, logistics providers, insurers, emergency responders, compliance professionals, and safety consultants from across the lithium-ion battery ecosystem.

As lithium-ion batteries increasingly power critical infrastructure, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and data centers, the event highlighted the growing need for practical guidance on transportation, handling, storage, and thermal runaway prevention.

Moderated Expert Panel: Regulators, Manufacturers, Consultants & Practitioners

The centerpiece was a tightly moderated 30-minute panel discussion, expertly guided by Mike Pagel, Senior Consultant at HazMat Safety Consulting; formerly with PHMSA Hazardous Materials Information Center; member of NFPA 800 Battery Safety Code Committee, SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee, SAE J2950 Shipping Transport and Handling of Automotive-Type Battery System – Lithium Ion; and SAE J3303 Lithium and Lithium-Ion Cell and Battery Containment Performance for Storage Committee

The panel brought together an unmatched depth of experience spanning regulators, consultants, manufacturers, and industry practitioners:

- Robby Kinsala –Chief Executive Officer, Americase International; co-author; member of SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee, SAE J3303 Lithium and Lithium-Ion Cell and Battery Containment Performance for Storage Committee, and UN Informal Working Group on Hazard Classification of Lithium Batteries.

- Chris Egloff – Chief Revenue Officer, Americase International; co-author; member of SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee, SAE J3303 Lithium and Lithium-Ion Cell and Battery Containment Performance for Storage Committee, and UN Informal Working Group on Hazard Classification of Lithium Batteries.

- Ryan Paquet – President, HazMat Safety Consulting; co-author; former Director of Approvals and Special Permit – US DOT / PHMSA and Deputy Director of International Standards, US Delegate to the UN Subcommittee and International Maritime Organization; member of SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee, SAE J3303 Lithium and Lithium-Ion Cell and Battery Containment Performance for Storage Committee, and UN Informal Working Group on Hazard Classification of Lithium Batteries.

- Bob Richard – Vice President, HazMat Safety Consulting; former Deputy Associate Administrator – US DOT / PHMSA; Director of International Standards – USDOT / PHMSA Chairman of UN Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods (UNSCOE TDG); ICAO Panel Member for the USA; member of UN Subcommittee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods, IMO Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC), UL Standards Committees, U.S. Government Interagency Hazmat Council, U.S. DOT Multimodal Coordination Committee, DOD Munitions Interagency Committee, and Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM).

- Duane Pfund – Senior Consultant, HazMat Safety Consulting; former Director of International Programs – US DOT / PHMSA; past Chairman UN Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods (UNSCOE TDG); ICAO Panel Member; IMO United States Representative

- John Redman – Chief Operating Officer, Americase International; former Director of Global Compliance and Dangerous Goods Transportation at General Motors and Manager of Dangerous Goods Compliance at Toyota Motor North America with 30+ year lithium battery safety expertise; member of SAE International, and ACT 209 Hawaiian Working Group

- Dalan Zartman – Chief Executive Officer, Energy Security Agency (ESA); 20+ year career firefighter rescue expert

Key topics included the historical evolution of lithium-ion battery regulations, regulatory gaps, OEM/recall realities and preparedness, UN hazard-based classification, and scaling safety for hyperscale data centers.

Key Takeaways from the Panel

- Worst-case real-world testing at 100% state-of-charge (SOC) reveals risks that lab minimums miss.

- Data centers and hyperscalers face infrastructure and fire code challenges not anticipated in current regulations.

- Collaboration with fire marshals and insurance partners improves risk mitigation outcomes.

- Proactive containment solutions must balance safety with operational speed.

- Emerging UN hazard-based classification can incentivize safer designs when paired with robust testing.

“Regulations struggle to keep pace with the rapid evolution of lithium-ion battery technology and deployment at scale,” said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International and co-author.

“Data centers and hyperscalers are deploying lithium batteries at unprecedented speed, but many facilities were never designed for the fire and infrastructure risks this introduces,” added Chris Egloff, Chief Revenue Officer of Americase International and co-author.

“Real-world testing and strong partnerships with fire marshals and insurance providers remain essential,” noted Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting, co-author, and former Director of PHMSA’s Approvals and Permits Division.

A full recording of the panel discussion is available here.

For more information about the new book, visit Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety on Amazon.

Co-authored by Robby Kinsala, Chris Egloff, and Ryan Paquet, Mastering Lithium-Ion Battery Safety provides practical guidance on regulatory compliance, containment strategies, transportation and storage requirements, packaging, recall response planning, operational risk management, and the future of battery safety standards.

About Americase International

Americase International delivers end-to-end mission-critical protection solutions through integrated engineering, testing, and regulatory expertise. Combining the capabilities of HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase, and Fulcrum Testing, the company helps organizations safely validate, package, and deploy high-value and hazardous products worldwide. Serving leaders across aerospace, defense, energy, medical, technology, and other highly regulated industries, Americase International provides comprehensive lifecycle support—from engineering through testing, compliance, containment, and global market access. With more than 200 years of combined regulatory experience and over 40 years of expertise in engineering, testing, and manufacturing innovation, Americase International helps organizations navigate complexity with confidence, delivering proven solutions where failure is not an option. For more information, visit www.AmericaseInternational.com.

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